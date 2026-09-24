Marinomed Biotech Aktie

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WKN DE: A2N9MM / ISIN: ATMARINOMED6

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24.09.2026 10:37:43

EQS-Adhoc: Cessation of operations and closure of the company

EQS-Ad-hoc: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Insolvency
Cessation of operations and closure of the company

24-Sep-2026 / 10:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Korneuburg, Austria, 24th September 2026Marinomed Biotech AG: Cessation of operations and closure of the company
Marinomed Biotech AG announces that the administrator, Dr. Ulla Reisch, filed a motion to close the business during the court hearing on September 24, 2026. Consequently, the insolvency court ordered the closure of Marinomed Biotech AG’s business operations. It was not possible to ensure the continuation of the business because ongoing operations failed to yield the necessary positive results, a planned sale of licensing rights could not be concluded in time, and discussions with potential investors had been unsuccessful to date. The insolvency administrator will now initiate a sale of the company's assets. The company will provide updates on further legal and operational steps as soon as reliable information becomes available.
+++ End of ad-hoc announcement +++
 


End of Inside Information

24-Sep-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Marinomed Biotech AG
Hovengasse 25
2100 Korneuburg
Austria
Phone: +43 2262 90300
E-mail: office@marinomed.com
Internet: www.marinomed.com
ISIN: ATMARINOMED6
WKN: A2N9MM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
LEI Code: 529900GN3B1EN80XF405
EQS News ID: 2404696

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2404696  24-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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