EQS-Adhoc: Cessation of operations and closure of the company

EQS-Ad-hoc: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Insolvency

Cessation of operations and closure of the company



24-Sep-2026 / 10:37 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Korneuburg, Austria, 24th September 2026 – Marinomed Biotech AG: Cessation of operations and closure of the company

Marinomed Biotech AG announces that the administrator, Dr. Ulla Reisch, filed a motion to close the business during the court hearing on September 24, 2026. Consequently, the insolvency court ordered the closure of Marinomed Biotech AG’s business operations. It was not possible to ensure the continuation of the business because ongoing operations failed to yield the necessary positive results, a planned sale of licensing rights could not be concluded in time, and discussions with potential investors had been unsuccessful to date. The insolvency administrator will now initiate a sale of the company's assets. The company will provide updates on further legal and operational steps as soon as reliable information becomes available.

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End of Inside Information

24-Sep-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group



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