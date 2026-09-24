Marinomed Biotech Aktie
WKN DE: A2N9MM / ISIN: ATMARINOMED6
|
24.09.2026 10:37:43
EQS-Adhoc: Cessation of operations and closure of the company
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Insolvency
Korneuburg, Austria, 24th September 2026 – Marinomed Biotech AG: Cessation of operations and closure of the company
Marinomed Biotech AG announces that the administrator, Dr. Ulla Reisch, filed a motion to close the business during the court hearing on September 24, 2026. Consequently, the insolvency court ordered the closure of Marinomed Biotech AG’s business operations. It was not possible to ensure the continuation of the business because ongoing operations failed to yield the necessary positive results, a planned sale of licensing rights could not be concluded in time, and discussions with potential investors had been unsuccessful to date. The insolvency administrator will now initiate a sale of the company's assets. The company will provide updates on further legal and operational steps as soon as reliable information becomes available.
+++ End of ad-hoc announcement +++
End of Inside Information
24-Sep-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Marinomed Biotech AG
|Hovengasse 25
|2100 Korneuburg
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 2262 90300
|E-mail:
|office@marinomed.com
|Internet:
|www.marinomed.com
|ISIN:
|ATMARINOMED6
|WKN:
|A2N9MM
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|LEI Code:
|529900GN3B1EN80XF405
|EQS News ID:
|2404696
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2404696 24-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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