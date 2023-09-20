EQS-Adhoc: CFO Thomas Pleines to depart in 2024, Jessica Nospers appointed as new CFO

EQS-Ad-hoc: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Personnel

CFO Thomas Pleines to depart in 2024, Jessica Nospers appointed as new CFO



20-Sep-2023 / 18:13 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





[Essen / Germany, 20 September 2023] secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650) hereby announces that Thomas Pleines (59), the current Chief Financial Officer of the company, will leave the Management Board upon expiry of his employment contract on 31 May 2024. Pleines will continue to fulfil his responsibilities on the Management Board until his departure. The Supervisory Board extends its sincere gratitude to Pleines for his long-standing and successful service to the company.

Jessica Nospers (45) will assume the position of Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Pleines. The Supervisory Board has appointed her as a member of the Management Board, effective 1 June 2024. Her contract initially has a term of three years. Nospers brings extensive expertise and experience in financial corporate management and most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer at an international IT provider.

Consequently, the Management Board will consist of Axel Deininger (CEO), Torsten Henn, Dr. Kai Martius, and Jessica Nospers starting from 1 June 2024.

Contact

Philipp Gröber

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 201 5454 3937

e-mail: investor.relations@secunet.com

secunet Security Networks AG

Kurfürstenstrasse 58

45138 Essen, Germany

http://www.secunet.com

ISIN: DE0007276503

WKN: 727650

Listed: regulated market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); open market trading in Berlin, Bremen, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich and Stuttgart



