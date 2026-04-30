PNE Aktie
WKN: A0JBPG / ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2
|
30.04.2026 09:37:04
EQS-Adhoc: Change in the Supervisory Board of PNE AG
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EQS-Ad-hoc: PNE AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board/Personnel decisions / Executive Board
Ad hoc Announcement
Change in the Supervisory Board of PNE AG
Cuxhaven, 30 April 2026 – The chairmanship of the Supervisory Board of PNE AG is expected to change as of 20 May 2026. This was the outcome of today’s meeting of the Supervisory Board. The background to this decision is that the CFO, Harald Wilbert, has communicated his wish to step down from his position early for personal reasons. The Supervisory Board has approved his departure from office with effect from the end of 5 June 2026.
The CFO position is to be filled on an interim basis initially. It is planned that Dirk Simons will be appointed to the Board of Management as of 20 May 2026 and will assume the function until 19 May 2027. In this case, Dirk Simons will no longer be available to serve as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Supervisory Board member Marcel Egger has expressed his willingness to assume the chairmanship, subject to his election by the Supervisory Board.
It is pointed out that the potential changes are still subject to the relevant agreements with the individuals concerned and the corresponding resolutions by the competent bodies.Your contact persons:
PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.com
PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49 40 879 33 – 114
E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com
End of Inside Information
30-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PNE AG
|Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
|27472 Cuxhaven
|Germany
|Phone:
|04721 / 718 - 06
|Fax:
|04721 / 718 - 200
|E-mail:
|info@pnegroup.com
|Internet:
|https://www.pnegroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A30VJW3
|WKN:
|A0JBPG, A30VJW
|Indices:
|SDAX,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2318568
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2318568 30-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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