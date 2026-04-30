EQS-Adhoc: Change in the Supervisory Board of PNE AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: PNE AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board/Personnel decisions / Executive Board

Change in the Supervisory Board of PNE AG



30-Apr-2026 / 09:37 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Ad hoc Announcement

Change in the Supervisory Board of PNE AG

Cuxhaven, 30 April 2026 – The chairmanship of the Supervisory Board of PNE AG is expected to change as of 20 May 2026. This was the outcome of today’s meeting of the Supervisory Board. The background to this decision is that the CFO, Harald Wilbert, has communicated his wish to step down from his position early for personal reasons. The Supervisory Board has approved his departure from office with effect from the end of 5 June 2026.

The CFO position is to be filled on an interim basis initially. It is planned that Dirk Simons will be appointed to the Board of Management as of 20 May 2026 and will assume the function until 19 May 2027. In this case, Dirk Simons will no longer be available to serve as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Supervisory Board member Marcel Egger has expressed his willingness to assume the chairmanship, subject to his election by the Supervisory Board.

It is pointed out that the potential changes are still subject to the relevant agreements with the individuals concerned and the corresponding resolutions by the competent bodies.

Your contact persons:PNE AGAlexander LennemannHead of Corporate CommunicationsTel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.comPNE AGHead of Investor RelationsChristopher RodlerTel: +49 40 879 33 – 114E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com