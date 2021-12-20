EQS-Adhoc: Change on the Board of Directors of Forbo Holding Ltd

Dr. Reto Müller will not be standing for re-election at the 2022 Ordinary General Meeting. The Board of Directors of Forbo Holding Ltd will propose Dr. Eveline Saupper and Jens Fankhänel for election to the Board of Directors.

Baar, December 20, 2021

Retirement from the Board of Directors

After 11 years' service as a member, Dr. Reto Müller will not be standing for re-election to the Board of Directors at the next Ordinary General Meeting, due to take place on April 1, 2022. He has been a member of the Board since 2011 and served on the Audit and Finance Committee.

'On behalf of the Board of Directors of Forbo Holding Ltd, I would like to thank Dr. Reto Müller for his valued and accomplished contribution to the development of the company. During his period as a Board member, he contributed wide-ranging international experience and in-depth industrial expertise. We wish him all the best for the future,' says This E. Schneider, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Elections of new members to the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of Forbo Holding Ltd will propose Dr. Eveline Saupper and Jens Fankhänel for election to the Board of Directors at the Ordinary General Meeting of April 1, 2022.

Dr. Eveline Saupper, a Swiss citizen, is a professional Board Director. After periods at Peat Marwick Mitchell (today KPMG) and Baker McKenzie, Zurich and Chicago, she joined the Homburger law firm in Zurich, where she served as a partner from 1994 to 2014. As a partner, she also worked in a variety of management roles in IT, finance and human resources. She holds a degree in law (lic. iur.) as well as a PhD in law from the University of St. Gallen and is admitted to the Bar of Zurich. She is also a certified tax expert.

Jens Fankhänel, a German citizen, is CEO of the Kardex Group. After several years in international consulting and project management, he has worked since 2002 in a variety of management roles in industries focusing on intralogistics and automated material flow. He has been with Kardex since 2011 and as CEO has had overall responsibility for the Kardex Group since 2016. He has extensive experience in digitization, strategy implementation and running international technology companies. He has a degree in electrical engineering/ specialization in automation engineering and technical cybernetics from the University of Chemnitz.

This E. Schneider highlights: 'We are delighted that the Forbo Board of Directors is to be joined by Dr. Eveline Saupper, a proven expert in taxation, finance and human resources, and Jens Fankhänel, an experienced industrial manager in the fields of digitization and automation technologies.'