EQS-Adhoc: Changes to the Management Board of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG

At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG recalled from office the Chair of the Management Board (CEO), Mr. Gerrit Janssen, with immediate effect. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Janssen for their many years of collaboration.



As of November 1, 2022, Ms. Andrea Sander will take over as CEO and, in addition to further developing the core business, will consistently anchor ESG criteria within the HELMA Group strategy. Ms. Sander will be responsible for the Personnel, Legal, Corporate Development, Public Relations and Compliance areas as well as the management of the subsidiary HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH. Until a successor is appointed, Ms. Sander will temporarily assume responsibility for the Finance and Controlling, IT and Investor Relations areas.



Ms. Sander held previous positions at the ALBA Group and at Adecco in both Europe and the Germany/Austria/Switzerland region respectively, where she was responsible for the audit, governance, risk and compliance areas. She brings extensive experience from organisational development, process optimisation and change management projects.



IR contact:

Daniel Weseloh, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0)5132 8850 221

