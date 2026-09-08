EQS-Adhoc: CHAPTERS Group AG: CHAPTERS Group AG Raises 2026 Outlook for Organic Growth

EQS-Ad-hoc: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Other

CHAPTERS Group AG: CHAPTERS Group AG Raises 2026 Outlook for Organic Growth



08-Sep-2026 / 10:58 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Today, the Management Board of CHAPTERS Group AG resolved to further raise its outlook for the organic growth of adjusted operating EBITDA for the 2026 financial year.

CHAPTERS Group AG now expects organic growthi of adjusted operating EBITDA in the high-thirties percent range for 2026, compared with the previous outlook of above 22%.

In addition, CHAPTERS now expects organic growth in Total Output in the low-teens percent range (previous outlook: high single digits) and organic growth in Recurring Revenue in the low-teens percent range (previous outlook: high single digits or above).

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i CHAPTERS defines organic growth as full year results for a financial year based on the relevant group structure as of June 30 of that financial year – compared to full year results for the same group for the previous financial year: For organic growth in 2026, the expected full year results for 2026 based on the group structure as of June 30, 2026 are compared to full year results for 2025 for the same group.