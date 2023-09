EQS-Adhoc: CHAPTERS Group AG: Management buy-out of the property services group of NGC Nachfolgekapital GmbH

EQS-Ad-hoc: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CHAPTERS Group AG: Management buy-out of the property services group of NGC Nachfolgekapital GmbH



07-Sep-2023 / 18:46 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Today, NGC Nachfolgekapital GmbH, a 80% subsidiary of CHAPTERS Group AG, entered into an agreement to spin-off ARUDI GmbH ("ARUDI") and its operating subsidiaries gelford GmbH Gebäudereinigung und Dienstleistungen, Diamant Gebäudereinigungsdienst GmbH, Calmund & Riemer GmbH, and Bastex Schädlingsbekämpfung & Hygienetechnik GmbH, from its subsidiary NGC Nachfolgekapital GmbH by means of a 100% management buy-out.



The ARUDI Group of companies and its 580 employees achieved combined revenues of c. EUR 16m in 2022 and an operating EBTIDA (adj.) of c. EUR 3m in 2022. Hereof, an amount of c. EUR 8m and 1.7m respectively was included in the consolidated accounts of CHAPTERS Group AG for 2022. With the spin-off, CHAPTERS Group AG realizes a positive effect on its Base Value as calculated per 31.12.2022 of c. EUR 0.07 per share.



The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2023.



End of Inside Information

07-Sep-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com