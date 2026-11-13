EQS-Adhoc: CHAPTERS Group AG: Successful Completion of Private Placement of the Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Resolved on November 13, 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase

CHAPTERS Group AG: Successful Completion of Private Placement of the Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Resolved on November 13, 2026



13-Nov-2026 / 19:08 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The private placement of the capital increase resolved on November 13, 2026, excluding shareholders’ subscription rights through the issuance of new shares, was successfully completed with the placement of 1,590,908 new shares. The placement price was EUR 44.00 per new share, resulting in gross proceeds of EUR 70 million.

Subject to the registration of the implementation of the capital increase in the Commercial Register, the Company’s share capital will increase from EUR 25,364,090.00 to EUR 26,954,998.00.