CHAPTERS Group Aktie
WKN: 661830 / ISIN: DE0006618309
|
13.11.2026 19:08:43
EQS-Adhoc: CHAPTERS Group AG: Successful Completion of Private Placement of the Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Resolved on November 13, 2026
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase
The private placement of the capital increase resolved on November 13, 2026, excluding shareholders’ subscription rights through the issuance of new shares, was successfully completed with the placement of 1,590,908 new shares. The placement price was EUR 44.00 per new share, resulting in gross proceeds of EUR 70 million.
Subject to the registration of the implementation of the capital increase in the Commercial Register, the Company’s share capital will increase from EUR 25,364,090.00 to EUR 26,954,998.00.
End of Inside Information
13-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CHAPTERS Group AG
|Falkenried 29
|20251 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+ 49 (0) 40 / 20 95 02 69
|Fax:
|+ 49 (0) 40 / 20 96 87 92
|E-mail:
|ir@chaptersgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.chaptersgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
|WKN:
|661830, A254TL
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|3912001BNTWG0PIZYX13
|EQS News ID:
|2434806
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2434806 13-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CHAPTERS Group AG
Analysen zu CHAPTERS Group AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CHAPTERS Group AG
|43,00
|-3,26%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Dow zum Handelsende wenig bewegt - Technologiewerte schwach -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich seitwärts. Die US-Börsen fanden vor dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend mit Abgaben.