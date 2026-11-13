CHAPTERS Group Aktie

CHAPTERS Group ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 661830 / ISIN: DE0006618309

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13.11.2026 19:08:43

EQS-Adhoc: CHAPTERS Group AG: Successful Completion of Private Placement of the Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Resolved on November 13, 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase
CHAPTERS Group AG: Successful Completion of Private Placement of the Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Resolved on November 13, 2026

13-Nov-2026 / 19:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The private placement of the capital increase resolved on November 13, 2026, excluding shareholders’ subscription rights through the issuance of new shares, was successfully completed with the placement of 1,590,908 new shares. The placement price was EUR 44.00 per new share, resulting in gross proceeds of EUR 70 million.

Subject to the registration of the implementation of the capital increase in the Commercial Register, the Company’s share capital will increase from EUR 25,364,090.00 to EUR 26,954,998.00.



End of Inside Information

13-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CHAPTERS Group AG
Falkenried 29
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 95 02 69
Fax: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 96 87 92
E-mail: ir@chaptersgroup.com
Internet: www.chaptersgroup.com
ISIN: DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
WKN: 661830, A254TL
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 3912001BNTWG0PIZYX13
EQS News ID: 2434806

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2434806  13-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

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