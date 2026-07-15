Cherry Aktie
WKN DE: A41YFJ / ISIN: DE000A41YFJ9
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15.07.2026 19:42:14
EQS-Adhoc: Cherry SE: Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2026 significantly above prior-year operating result
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Cherry SE / Key word(s): Results / Half year
Disclosure of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Munich, 15 July 2026 – Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, the Management Board of Cherry SE expects adjusted Group EBITDA for the first half of 2026 to amount to EUR -4.0 million (H1 2025: EUR -10.2 million, excluding the proceeds from the disposal of the hygiene peripherals business ("Active Key").
The adjusted Group EBITDA of EUR -2.3million reported in the Half-Year Report 2025 included a positive one-off effect resulting from the disposal of the “Active Key” business in May 2025. Accordingly, it is only comparable with the operating performance in the current reporting period after adjusting for this one-off effect.
The improvement in adjusted EBITDA at Group level was mainly attributable to an increase in the gross margin of 12.3 percentage points and a reduction in the cost base of EUR 7.0 million.
Preliminary Group revenue for the first half of 2026 amounted to EUR 40.0 million (H1 2025: EUR 45.5 million excluding revenue from the “Active Key” hygiene peripherals business divested in May 2025; reported: EUR 46.0 million).
As the audit of the Group and annual financial statements for 2025 has not yet been completed, the Half-Year Report 2026 cannot be published on 13 August 2026 as originally announced. The new publication date will be announced without undue delay once it has been determined.
*The definition of the adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin can be found on page 26 of the Cherry SE Annual Report 2024, which is available at https://ir.cherry.de/en/
Person making the notification: Rogier Volmer, Chief Executive Officer
End of Inside Information
15-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cherry SE
|Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
|80331 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4996432061848
|ISIN:
|DE000A41YFJ9
|WKN:
|A41YFJ
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|984500DF98AA2E011444
|EQS News ID:
|2366536
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2366536 15-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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