Cherry Aktie

Cherry für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41YFJ / ISIN: DE000A41YFJ9

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.07.2026 19:42:14

EQS-Adhoc: Cherry SE: Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2026 significantly above prior-year operating result

EQS-Ad-hoc: Cherry SE / Key word(s): Results / Half year
Cherry SE: Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2026 significantly above prior-year operating result

15-Jul-2026 / 19:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014


Cherry SE: Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2026 significantly above prior-year operating result

Munich, 15 July 2026 – Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, the Management Board of Cherry SE expects adjusted Group EBITDA for the first half of 2026 to amount to EUR -4.0 million (H1 2025: EUR -10.2 million, excluding the proceeds from the disposal of the hygiene peripherals business ("Active Key").

The adjusted Group EBITDA of EUR -2.3million reported in the Half-Year Report 2025 included a positive one-off effect resulting from the disposal of the “Active Key” business in May 2025. Accordingly, it is only comparable with the operating performance in the current reporting period after adjusting for this one-off effect.

The improvement in adjusted EBITDA at Group level was mainly attributable to an increase in the gross margin of 12.3 percentage points and a reduction in the cost base of EUR 7.0 million.

Preliminary Group revenue for the first half of 2026 amounted to EUR 40.0 million (H1 2025: EUR 45.5 million excluding revenue from the “Active Key” hygiene peripherals business divested in May 2025; reported: EUR 46.0 million).

As the audit of the Group and annual financial statements for 2025 has not yet been completed, the Half-Year Report 2026 cannot be published on 13 August 2026 as originally announced. The new publication date will be announced without undue delay once it has been determined.

*The definition of the adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin can be found on page 26 of the Cherry SE Annual Report 2024, which is available at https://ir.cherry.de/en/

 

Person making the notification: Rogier Volmer, Chief Executive Officer

 



End of Inside Information

15-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Cherry SE
Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
80331 Munich
Germany
Phone: +4996432061848
ISIN: DE000A41YFJ9
WKN: A41YFJ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 984500DF98AA2E011444
EQS News ID: 2366536

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2366536  15-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cherry SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cherry SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cherry SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung 1,18 11,90% Cherry SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 28: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
12.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 28
11.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
11.07.26 KW 28: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.07.26 KW 28: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX letztlich im Minus -- Wall Street schließt tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben im Donnerstagshandel ab. Die US-Börsen notierten mit roten Vorzeichen. In Asien verbuchten die Börsen mehrheitlich Verluste.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen