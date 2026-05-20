CHERRY Aktie

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WKN DE: A3CRRN / ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9

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20.05.2026 09:20:33

EQS-Adhoc: Cherry SE: Argand has committed to providing liquidity of up to EUR 5.6 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: CHERRY SE / Key word(s): Other
Cherry SE: Argand has committed to providing liquidity of up to EUR 5.6 million

20-May-2026 / 09:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 20 May 2026 – Today Cherry SE, Munich, („the Company“) entered into an agreement with Cherry TopCo S.à r.l., an indirect subsidiary of Argand Partners, LP („Argand“), regarding the commitment to provide liquidity of up to EUR 5.6 million. The agreement has a term until 30 June 2027. As a major shareholder, Argand is a related party of the Company within the meaning of Section 111a of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG).

Notifying person: Rogier Volmer, Chairman of the Board

 

 

 

 



End of Inside Information

20-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Cherry SE
Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
80331 Munich
Germany
Phone: +4996432061848
ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9
WKN: A3CRRN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2329264

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2329264  20-May-2026 CET/CEST

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