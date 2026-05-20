EQS-Adhoc: Cherry SE: Argand has committed to providing liquidity of up to EUR 5.6 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: CHERRY SE / Key word(s): Other

Cherry SE: Argand has committed to providing liquidity of up to EUR 5.6 million



20-May-2026 / 09:20 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Munich, 20 May 2026 – Today Cherry SE, Munich, („the Company“) entered into an agreement with Cherry TopCo S.à r.l., an indirect subsidiary of Argand Partners, LP („Argand“), regarding the commitment to provide liquidity of up to EUR 5.6 million. The agreement has a term until 30 June 2027. As a major shareholder, Argand is a related party of the Company within the meaning of Section 111a of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). Notifying person: Rogier Volmer, Chairman of the Board



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