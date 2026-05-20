CHERRY Aktie
WKN DE: A3CRRN / ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9
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20.05.2026 09:20:33
EQS-Adhoc: Cherry SE: Argand has committed to providing liquidity of up to EUR 5.6 million
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EQS-Ad-hoc: CHERRY SE / Key word(s): Other
Munich, 20 May 2026 – Today Cherry SE, Munich, („the Company“) entered into an agreement with Cherry TopCo S.à r.l., an indirect subsidiary of Argand Partners, LP („Argand“), regarding the commitment to provide liquidity of up to EUR 5.6 million. The agreement has a term until 30 June 2027. As a major shareholder, Argand is a related party of the Company within the meaning of Section 111a of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG).
Notifying person: Rogier Volmer, Chairman of the Board
End of Inside Information
20-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cherry SE
|Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
|80331 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4996432061848
|ISIN:
|DE000A3CRRN9
|WKN:
|A3CRRN
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2329264
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2329264 20-May-2026 CET/CEST
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