EQS-Adhoc: Cherry SE: Preliminary figures for fiscal year 2025, forecast will not be achieved

Cherry SE

Cherry SE: Preliminary figures for fiscal year 2025, forecast will not be achieved



28-Jan-2026

inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, 28 January 2026 – According to preliminary and unaudited figures for fiscal year 2025, consolidated revenue and adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin* will not reach the forecast last confirmed on November 13, 2025. Consolidated revenue for the full year 2025 is expected to amount to around EUR 94.3 million (forecast: lower end of the range of EUR 100 to 115 million), while the adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin* is expected to be around -10.4% (forecast: negative adjusted EBITDA margin in the high single-digit range).

Due to the lower-than-expected annual results, the Management Board also expects, as in the previous year, to recognize impairment losses on fixed and current assets.

*The definition of adjusted EBITDA margin can be found on page 26 of Cherry SE's 2024 Annual Report, which is available at https://ir.cherry.de/en/.



Person making the announcement: Jurjen Jongma, Chief Financial Officer