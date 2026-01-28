CHERRY Aktie
WKN DE: A3CRRN / ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9
|
28.01.2026 17:19:44
EQS-Adhoc: Cherry SE: Preliminary figures for fiscal year 2025, forecast will not be achieved
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: CHERRY SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Munich, 28 January 2026 – According to preliminary and unaudited figures for fiscal year 2025, consolidated revenue and adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin* will not reach the forecast last confirmed on November 13, 2025. Consolidated revenue for the full year 2025 is expected to amount to around EUR 94.3 million (forecast: lower end of the range of EUR 100 to 115 million), while the adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin* is expected to be around -10.4% (forecast: negative adjusted EBITDA margin in the high single-digit range).
Due to the lower-than-expected annual results, the Management Board also expects, as in the previous year, to recognize impairment losses on fixed and current assets.
*The definition of adjusted EBITDA margin can be found on page 26 of Cherry SE's 2024 Annual Report, which is available at https://ir.cherry.de/en/.
End of Inside Information
28-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cherry SE
|Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
|80331 Munich
|Germany
|ISIN:
|DE000A3CRRN9
|WKN:
|A3CRRN
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2267570
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2267570 28-Jan-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!