WKN DE: A3CRRN / ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9

28.01.2026 17:19:44

EQS-Adhoc: Cherry SE: Preliminary figures for fiscal year 2025, forecast will not be achieved

EQS-Ad-hoc: CHERRY SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Cherry SE: Preliminary figures for fiscal year 2025, forecast will not be achieved

28-Jan-2026 / 17:19 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 28 January 2026 – According to preliminary and unaudited figures for fiscal year 2025, consolidated revenue and adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin* will not reach the forecast last confirmed on November 13, 2025. Consolidated revenue for the full year 2025 is expected to amount to around EUR 94.3 million (forecast: lower end of the range of EUR 100 to 115 million), while the adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin* is expected to be around -10.4% (forecast: negative adjusted EBITDA margin in the high single-digit range).

Due to the lower-than-expected annual results, the Management Board also expects, as in the previous year, to recognize impairment losses on fixed and current assets.

*The definition of adjusted EBITDA margin can be found on page 26 of Cherry SE's 2024 Annual Report, which is available at https://ir.cherry.de/en/.


Person making the announcement: Jurjen Jongma, Chief Financial Officer

 



End of Inside Information

28-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Cherry SE
Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
80331 Munich
Germany
ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9
WKN: A3CRRN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2267570

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2267570  28-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

