EQS-Adhoc: Cherry SE: Preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: CHERRY SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter

Cherry SE: Preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2026



28-Apr-2026 / 13:51 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, 28.04.2026 – Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, the Management Board of Cherry SE expects consolidated revenue of EUR 20.8 million for the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2025: EUR 25.3 million) and an adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin* of -2.9% (Q1 2025: -8.0%).

Group revenue in the first quarter of the current financial year is therefore approximately 17.8% below the comparative figure of the same quarter of the previous year. The revenue decline is driven by foreign exchange effects (USD, Renminbi), a base effect from the divestment of the hygiene keyboard business, formerly part of DH&S, in the second quarter 2025, and a challenging sell-in environment in Europe, as distribution channels continue to carry elevated inventory levels. Excluding the hygiene keyboard business, revenue in the DH&S segment more than tripled in the reporting quarter.

The adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin in the first quarter of 2026 is approximately 5.1 percentage points above the comparable figure for the first quarter of 2025. The improvement in the adjusted EBITDA margin is driven by a significantly reduced cost base as well as an improved gross margin in the Peripherals segment.

The full quarterly statement will be published as scheduled on May 7, 2026.

*The definition of the adjusted EBITDA margin can be found on page 26 of the Cherry SE Annual Report 2024, which is available at https://ir.cherry.de/en/.

Person making the notification: Rogier Volmer, Chief Executive Officer