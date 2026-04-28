CHERRY Aktie
WKN DE: A3CRRN / ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9
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28.04.2026 13:51:34
EQS-Adhoc: Cherry SE: Preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: CHERRY SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
Munich, 28.04.2026 – Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, the Management Board of Cherry SE expects consolidated revenue of EUR 20.8 million for the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2025: EUR 25.3 million) and an adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin* of -2.9% (Q1 2025: -8.0%).
Group revenue in the first quarter of the current financial year is therefore approximately 17.8% below the comparative figure of the same quarter of the previous year. The revenue decline is driven by foreign exchange effects (USD, Renminbi), a base effect from the divestment of the hygiene keyboard business, formerly part of DH&S, in the second quarter 2025, and a challenging sell-in environment in Europe, as distribution channels continue to carry elevated inventory levels. Excluding the hygiene keyboard business, revenue in the DH&S segment more than tripled in the reporting quarter.
The adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin in the first quarter of 2026 is approximately 5.1 percentage points above the comparable figure for the first quarter of 2025. The improvement in the adjusted EBITDA margin is driven by a significantly reduced cost base as well as an improved gross margin in the Peripherals segment.
The full quarterly statement will be published as scheduled on May 7, 2026.
*The definition of the adjusted EBITDA margin can be found on page 26 of the Cherry SE Annual Report 2024, which is available at https://ir.cherry.de/en/.
Person making the notification: Rogier Volmer, Chief Executive Officer
End of Inside Information
28-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cherry SE
|Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
|80331 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4996432061848
|ISIN:
|DE000A3CRRN9
|WKN:
|A3CRRN
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2316786
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2316786 28-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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