18.07.2024 10:16:35
EQS-Adhoc: Cherry SE: Preliminary figures for the second Quarter 2024 and forecast for the third Quarter 2024
EQS-Ad-hoc: CHERRY SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Forecast
Cherry SE: Preliminary figures for the second Quarter 2024 and forecast for the third Quarter 2024
Munich, 18 July 2024 – Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, the Management Board of Cherry SE assumes Group revenue of EUR 31.3 million in Q2/2024 (analyst consensus: EUR 34.1 million, Q2/2023: EUR 32.6 million) and an adjusted Group EBITDA margin* of 5.1% (analyst consensus: 5.6%, Q2/2023: 13.8%).
Revenue in H1 was thus in line with the company's expectations, while the adjusted EBITDA margin exceeded the plan. The full half-year financial report 2024, including the final figures for the first half of 2024, will be published as planned on August 6, 2024.
For Q3/2024, the Management Board expects Group revenue of around EUR 35 million (Q3/2023: EUR 27.3 million) and an adjusted EBITDA margin* in the range of 5% to 6% (Q3/2023: -4.6%).
*The definition of the adjusted EBITDA margin can be found on page 26 of the Annual Report 2023 of Cherry SE, which is available at https://ir.cherry.de/.
Notifying person: Oliver Kaltner, Chairman of the Management Board
IR Contact
Cherry SE
Nicole Schillinger
Investor Relations
P: Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace, 80331 Munich, Germany
T: +49 (0) 9643 2061 848
E: nicole.schillinger@cherry.de
Language:
|English
Company:
|Cherry SE
|Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
|80331 Munich
|Germany
ISIN:
|DE000A3CRRN9
WKN:
|A3CRRN
Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID:
|1949219
