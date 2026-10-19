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WKN DE: A41YFJ / ISIN: DE000A41YFJ9

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19.10.2026 16:06:43

EQS-Adhoc: Cherry SE: Revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months 2026 deviate from prior-year; additional financial support secured from majority shareholder

EQS-Ad-hoc: Cherry SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
Cherry SE: Revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months 2026 deviate from prior-year; additional financial support secured from majority shareholder

19-Oct-2026 / 16:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cherry SE: Revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months 2026 deviate from prior-year; additional financial support secured from majority shareholder

Munich, 19 October 2026 – Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, the Management Board of Cherry SE expects adjusted Group EBITDA for the first nine months of 2026 to amount to EUR -6.9 million (9M 2025: EUR -11.9 million, this number excludes EUR 7 million of proceeds from the disposal of the hygiene peripherals business ("Active Key") which was included in the Nine-Month Report 2025).

The improvement in adjusted EBITDA at Group level was mainly attributable to an increase in the gross margin of 7.4 percentage points resulting from a reduction in the cost base showing the initial results of project Blossom.

The Group revenue for the first nine months of 2026 is expected to amount to EUR 58.9 million (9M 2025: EUR 70.7 million). The decrease in revenue relates to the Peripherals segment and is connected to deliberate actions to clear distribution inventories in the channel.

All figures presented above still include the Digital Health segment, which is intended to be sold in the ongoing M&A process (see ad hoc notification 19 November 2025) and therefore is classified as discontinued operations.

As the audit of the Group and annual financial statements for 2025 has not yet been completed, the Quarterly Statement for the first nine months 2026 cannot be published on 18 November 2026 as originally announced. The new publication date will be announced without undue delay once it has been determined.

Furthermore, Cherry SE today entered into an agreement with Cherry TopCo S.à r.l., an indirect subsidiary of Argand Partners, LP (“Argand”), providing for a liquidity commitment in the amount of up to EUR 5 million. The commitment by Argand remains in effect until December 31, 2026. As a major shareholder, Argand is a related party of the Company within the meaning of Section 111a of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). The previous liquidity commitment by Argand reported on 20 May 2026 has been fulfilled with the latest capital increase (see ad hoc notification 12 June 2026).

 

The definition of the adjusted EBITDA margin can be found on page 26 of the Cherry SE Annual Report 2024, which is available at https://ir.cherry.de/en/

 

Person making the notification: Rogier Volmer, Chief Executive Officer

 



End of Inside Information

19-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Cherry SE
Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
80331 Munich
Germany
Phone: +4996432061848
ISIN: DE000A41YFJ9
WKN: A41YFJ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 984500DF98AA2E011444
EQS News ID: 2418218

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2418218  19-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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