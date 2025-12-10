CHERRY Aktie
EQS-Adhoc: Cherry SE: Rogier Volmer to succeed Oliver Kaltner as Interim CEO on January 1, 2026; Mr. Kaltner to provide advisory support
EQS-Ad-hoc: CHERRY SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Munich, December 10th, 2025 – The Supervisory Board of Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] and Mr. Oliver Kaltner have agreed today that Mr. Kaltner will leave the Management Board of Cherry SE at his own request upon the expiration of his current term on December 31, 2025. Mr. Rogier Volmer was appointed by the Supervisory Board in its meeting today as Interim CEO and Management Board member of Cherry SE with effect from January 1, 2026. Mr. Kaltner will support the company in an advisory capacity for a transitional period after his departure to support the Company’s M&A efforts.
