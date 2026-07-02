EQS-Adhoc: Circus Completes Acquisition of Belgian Food Robotics Company Alberts

EQS-Ad-hoc: Circus SE / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company

Circus Completes Acquisition of Belgian Food Robotics Company Alberts



02-Jul-2026 / 12:35 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Circus Completes Acquisition of Belgian Food Robotics Company Alberts



Munich, July 2, 2026 – Circus SE (WKN: A2YN35 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / XETRA: CA1) announces the completion of the full acquisition of Belgian food robotics company Alberts, as previously announced in its ad hoc disclosure of 16 April 2026.

Circus will issue 1,200,000 new shares of the Circus SE as consideration. In addition, a cash purchase price of EUR 350,000 is payable upon achievement of multiple defined milestones, alongside a separate earn-out mechanism tied directly to new Alberts system sales and deployments over a 24-month period from closing.

The newly issued shares are subject to a 26-month lock-up period till September 2028, in alignment with the lock-up agreements in place of Circus’ management, Founder and CEO Nikolas Bullwinkel, and core shareholders of Circus SE, which are all subject to a five-year lock-up from the date of listing.

The founding management team of Alberts remains with the company in an active managing role. Chris de Wolf, former anchor shareholder of Alberts, joins the Group’s Board of Advisors.

With the signing of this transaction, Circus expands its portfolio of fully autonomous sustainment systems with an additional robotic system, multiple patents, and an established commercial presence across several European countries.



Investor Contact:

Elena Coles

Head of Investor Relations

Circus SE

Email: ir@circus-group.com

Website: www.circus-group.com