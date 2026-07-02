Circus Aktie

Circus für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2YN35 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.07.2026 12:35:14

EQS-Adhoc: Circus Completes Acquisition of Belgian Food Robotics Company Alberts

EQS-Ad-hoc: Circus SE / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company
Circus Completes Acquisition of Belgian Food Robotics Company Alberts

02-Jul-2026 / 12:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Circus Completes Acquisition of Belgian Food Robotics Company Alberts

Munich, July 2, 2026 – Circus SE (WKN: A2YN35 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / XETRA: CA1) announces the completion of the full acquisition of Belgian food robotics company Alberts, as previously announced in its ad hoc disclosure of 16 April 2026.

Circus will issue 1,200,000 new shares of the Circus SE as consideration. In addition, a cash purchase price of EUR 350,000 is payable upon achievement of multiple defined milestones, alongside a separate earn-out mechanism tied directly to new Alberts system sales and deployments over a 24-month period from closing.

The newly issued shares are subject to a 26-month lock-up period till September 2028, in alignment with the lock-up agreements in place of Circus’ management, Founder and CEO Nikolas Bullwinkel, and core shareholders of Circus SE, which are all subject to a five-year lock-up from the date of listing.

The founding management team of Alberts remains with the company in an active managing role. Chris de Wolf, former anchor shareholder of Alberts, joins the Group’s Board of Advisors.

With the signing of this transaction, Circus expands its portfolio of fully autonomous sustainment systems with an additional robotic system, multiple patents, and an established commercial presence across several European countries.

Investor Contact:

Elena Coles
Head of Investor Relations
Circus SE
Email: ir@circus-group.com
Website: www.circus-group.com



End of Inside Information

02-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Circus SE
Taunusstraße 21
80807 München
Germany
E-mail: ir@circus-group.com
Internet: https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors
ISIN: DE000A2YN355
WKN: A2YN35
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2358946

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2358946  02-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Circus SE Inhaber-Akt

mehr Nachrichten