Circus Aktie
WKN DE: A2YN35 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355
|
16.04.2026 12:25:24
EQS-Adhoc: Circus to Acquire Belgian Food Robotics Company Alberts
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Circus SE / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company
Circus to Acquire Belgian Food Robotics Company Alberts
Founded in 2015, the company has developed patented robotic food production systems and operates installations across six countries for customers including Danone, Decathlon, and Sodexo. The acquisition will contribute directly to revenue already in the current financial year.
The integration of Alberts’ complementary technology into Circus’ robotics product portfolio expands the group’s technological capabilities. While existing systems are designed for large-scale and mobile defence applications, Alberts adds a new category of autonomous systems with a footprint of approximately 1 sqm, enabling highly dense deployments in space-constrained environments.
The purchase price will be disclosed upon closing of the transaction and will be settled through the issuance of a to-be-determined final number of Circus shares, with a lock-up period of 30 months. The exact number of shares will be linked to the company’s share price performance and the final outcome of the due diligence process.
The Alberts management team will remain with the company and actively support the long-term growth of Circus. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions, including the completion of due diligence, and is expected by the end of the second quarter of 2026.
Elena Coles
Email: ir@circus-group.com
End of Inside Information
16-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Circus SE
|St. Martin-Straße 112
|81669 München
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@circus-group.com
|Internet:
|https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN355
|WKN:
|A2YN35
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2309768
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2309768 16-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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