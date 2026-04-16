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WKN DE: A2YN35 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355

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16.04.2026 12:25:24

EQS-Adhoc: Circus to Acquire Belgian Food Robotics Company Alberts

EQS-Ad-hoc: Circus SE / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company
Circus to Acquire Belgian Food Robotics Company Alberts

16-Apr-2026 / 12:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Circus to Acquire Belgian Food Robotics Company Alberts

Munich, 16 April 2026 – Circus SE (ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / XETRA: CA1) has signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of the Belgian food robotics company Alberts, a European provider and market-leading pioneer in autonomous food production systems.

Founded in 2015, the company has developed patented robotic food production systems and operates installations across six countries for customers including Danone, Decathlon, and Sodexo. The acquisition will contribute directly to revenue already in the current financial year.

The integration of Alberts’ complementary technology into Circus’ robotics product portfolio expands the group’s technological capabilities. While existing systems are designed for large-scale and mobile defence applications, Alberts adds a new category of autonomous systems with a footprint of approximately 1 sqm, enabling highly dense deployments in space-constrained environments.

The purchase price will be disclosed upon closing of the transaction and will be settled through the issuance of a to-be-determined final number of Circus shares, with a lock-up period of 30 months. The exact number of shares will be linked to the company’s share price performance and the final outcome of the due diligence process.

The Alberts management team will remain with the company and actively support the long-term growth of Circus. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions, including the completion of due diligence, and is expected by the end of the second quarter of 2026.

Investor Contact:

Elena Coles
Head of Investor Relations
Circus SE

Email: ir@circus-group.com
Website: www.circus-group.com



End of Inside Information

16-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Circus SE
St. Martin-Straße 112
81669 München
Germany
E-mail: ir@circus-group.com
Internet: https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors
ISIN: DE000A2YN355
WKN: A2YN35
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2309768

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2309768  16-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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