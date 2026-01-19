clearvise Aktie
WKN DE: A1EWXA / ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4
|
19.01.2026 19:55:33
EQS-Adhoc: clearvise AG appoints Bernhard Gierke to the Executive Board – CEO Petra Leue-Bahns steps down as planned at the end of her term of office
|
clearvise AG appoints Bernhard Gierke to the Executive Board – CEO Petra Leue-Bahns steps down as planned at the end of her term of office
Frankfurt, January 19, 2026 – The Supervisory Board of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), a renewable energy electricity producer, has appointed Bernhard Gierke as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from February 1, 2026. As previously announced on June 30, 2025, the current sole member of the Executive Board Petra Leue-Bahns will step down from the Executive Board as planned at the end of her current term of office on February 28, 2026. Ms. Leue-Bahns has decided not to stand for reappointment for personal reasons.
