19.01.2026 19:55:33

EQS-Adhoc: clearvise AG appoints Bernhard Gierke to the Executive Board – CEO Petra Leue-Bahns steps down as planned at the end of her term of office

EQS-Ad-hoc: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Personnel
clearvise AG appoints Bernhard Gierke to the Executive Board – CEO Petra Leue-Bahns steps down as planned at the end of her term of office

19-Jan-2026 / 19:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

clearvise AG appoints Bernhard Gierke to the Executive Board – CEO Petra Leue-Bahns steps down as planned at the end of her term of office

Frankfurt, January 19, 2026 – The Supervisory Board of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), a renewable energy electricity producer, has appointed Bernhard Gierke as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from February 1, 2026. As previously announced on June 30, 2025, the current sole member of the Executive Board Petra Leue-Bahns will step down from the Executive Board as planned at the end of her current term of office on February 28, 2026. Ms. Leue-Bahns has decided not to stand for reappointment for personal reasons.

The Supervisory Board would like to express its sincere thanks to Petra Leue-Bahns for successfully building up clearvise AG into an established European producer of electricity from renewable energies and for its strategic development since she took office. Under her leadership, a broadly diversified portfolio of investments was created, comprising wind and solar parks in several European countries with a total installed capacity of around 388 megawatts.

About clearvise
clearvise AG is a producer of electricity from renewable energies with a diversified European investment portfolio of onshore wind and solar parks.

The company focuses on the profitable operation of its portfolio and, as a YieldCo, pursues an active dividend strategy. The shares of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) have been listed on the stock exchange since 2011 and are currently traded on the open market of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA (www.clearvise.com).

Contact 

Company contact Media contact
   
clearvise AG Kirchhoff Consult GmbH
  Jan Hutterer
Phone: +49 69 2474 3922 0 Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65
Email: ir@clearvise.com Email: clearvise@kirchhoff.de
   


End of Inside Information

19-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: clearvise AG
Eschenheimer Anlage 1
60316 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 247439232
E-mail: info@clearvise.com
Internet: www.clearvise.com
ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4
WKN: A1EWXA
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2262352

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2262352  19-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

