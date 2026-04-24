EQS-Adhoc: clearvise AG reviews dividend proposal in line with its dividend strategy and postpones Annual General Meeting

EQS-Ad-hoc: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Dividend payments

clearvise AG reviews dividend proposal in line with its dividend strategy and postpones Annual General Meeting



24-Apr-2026 / 18:12 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





clearvise AG reviews dividend proposal in line with its dividend strategy and postpones Annual General Meeting

Frankfurt, 24 April 2026 - Today, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) resolved to carry forward in full the distributable profit for the 2025 financial year in the amount of EUR 3,550k and, for the time being, not to propose any dividend distribution to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting. The background to this decision is that the Management Board and Supervisory Board intend to review, at a later point in time, the possibility of a dividend distribution at this year's Annual General Meeting.



The Management Board and Supervisory Board continue to affirm their commitment to ensuring a sustainable and reliable distribution policy aligned with the Company's long-term value creation (total return). However, the ability to distribute dividends depends to a significant extent on liquidity development and available financing headroom. At present, the Management Board has identified several cash-relevant factors that make a final assessment difficult at this point in time:

the successful execution of planned sales from the existing portfolio

financing requirements for the construction and further development of existing wind and solar projects

the development and construction of battery energy storage systems at the sites of existing assets

repowering measures relating to existing assets

In order to enable a more informed assessment, prior to convening the Annual General Meeting, of the possibility of a dividend distribution and its amount, the Annual General Meeting is expected to be postponed to 31 August 2026. In the interest of shareholders, the rescheduling will allow the Company to await progress on the factors outlined above and, on that basis, to revisit, if appropriate, the proposed appropriation of distributable profit for the past financial year.