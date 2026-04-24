clearvise Aktie

clearvise für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1EWXA / ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.04.2026 18:12:43

EQS-Adhoc: clearvise AG reviews dividend proposal in line with its dividend strategy and postpones Annual General Meeting

EQS-Ad-hoc: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Dividend payments
clearvise AG reviews dividend proposal in line with its dividend strategy and postpones Annual General Meeting

24-Apr-2026 / 18:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

clearvise AG reviews dividend proposal in line with its dividend strategy and postpones Annual General Meeting

Frankfurt, 24 April 2026 - Today, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) resolved to carry forward in full the distributable profit for the 2025 financial year in the amount of EUR 3,550k and, for the time being, not to propose any dividend distribution to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting. The background to this decision is that the Management Board and Supervisory Board intend to review, at a later point in time, the possibility of a dividend distribution at this year's Annual General Meeting.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board continue to affirm their commitment to ensuring a sustainable and reliable distribution policy aligned with the Company's long-term value creation (total return). However, the ability to distribute dividends depends to a significant extent on liquidity development and available financing headroom. At present, the Management Board has identified several cash-relevant factors that make a final assessment difficult at this point in time:

  • the successful execution of planned sales from the existing portfolio
  • financing requirements for the construction and further development of existing wind and solar projects
  • the development and construction of battery energy storage systems at the sites of existing assets
  • repowering measures relating to existing assets

In order to enable a more informed assessment, prior to convening the Annual General Meeting, of the possibility of a dividend distribution and its amount, the Annual General Meeting is expected to be postponed to 31 August 2026. In the interest of shareholders, the rescheduling will allow the Company to await progress on the factors outlined above and, on that basis, to revisit, if appropriate, the proposed appropriation of distributable profit for the past financial year.



End of Inside Information

24-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: clearvise AG
Eschenheimer Anlage 1
60316 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 247439232
E-mail: info@clearvise.com
Internet: www.clearvise.com
ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4
WKN: A1EWXA
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2314924

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2314924  24-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu clearvise

mehr Nachrichten