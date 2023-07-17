EQS-Adhoc: clearvise signs sale of its Finnish wind farms to Glennmont Partners and expects divestment proceeds of up to 8.3 mEUR

EQS-Ad-hoc: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Disposal

clearvise signs sale of its Finnish wind farms to Glennmont Partners and expects divestment proceeds of up to 8.3 mEUR



17-Jul-2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST

Wiesbaden, July 17, 2023 - The Management Board of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) has today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, taken the decision to sell its Finnish investment portfolio to Glennmont Partners.

This is based on the assessment of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board that the current and foreseeable future development of the Finnish energy market no longer fits into the clearly defined investment strategy of clearvise. clearvise will continue to expand its commitment in the continental European countries and will specifically also focus on the expansion of clearPARTNERS cooperations and repowering.

The two wind farms, commissioned in 2015 and 2017, respectively, consist of a total of nine Vestas V126 turbines with a rated output of 3.3 MW each and a total installed capacity of 29.7 MW. Also today, a corresponding purchase agreement was signed. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. Upon completion of the purchase agreement, clearvise AG would realize a gain on disposal in the form of the difference between the carrying amount and the proceeds from the sale of up to EUR 8.3 million, of which around EUR 2.5 million is subject to the fulfillment of conditions precedent.

