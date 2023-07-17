17.07.2023 16:00:48

EQS-Adhoc: clearvise signs sale of its Finnish wind farms to Glennmont Partners and expects divestment proceeds of up to 8.3 mEUR

EQS-Ad-hoc: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Disposal
clearvise signs sale of its Finnish wind farms to Glennmont Partners and expects divestment proceeds of up to 8.3 mEUR

17-Jul-2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

clearvise signs sale of its Finnish wind farms to Glennmont Partners and expects divestment proceeds of up to 8.3 mEUR

Wiesbaden, July 17, 2023 - The Management Board of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) has today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, taken the decision to sell its Finnish investment portfolio to Glennmont Partners.

This is based on the assessment of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board that the current and foreseeable future development of the Finnish energy market no longer fits into the clearly defined investment strategy of clearvise. clearvise will continue to expand its commitment in the continental European countries and will specifically also focus on the expansion of clearPARTNERS cooperations and repowering.

The two wind farms, commissioned in 2015 and 2017, respectively, consist of a total of nine Vestas V126 turbines with a rated output of 3.3 MW each and a total installed capacity of 29.7 MW. Also today, a corresponding purchase agreement was signed. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. Upon completion of the purchase agreement, clearvise AG would realize a gain on disposal in the form of the difference between the carrying amount and the proceeds from the sale of up to EUR 8.3 million, of which around EUR 2.5 million is subject to the fulfillment of conditions precedent.
Contact

cometis AG
Thorben Burbach
Tel.: +49 (0)611 - 205855-23
Fax: +49 (0)611 - 205855-66
E-Mail: burbach@cometis.de



End of Inside Information

17-Jul-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: clearvise AG
Unter den Eichen 7
65195 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 26 765 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 26 765 599
E-mail: info@clearvise.com
Internet: www.clearvise.com
ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4
WKN: A1EWXA
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich
EQS News ID: 1681605

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1681605  17-Jul-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1681605&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu clearvisemehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu clearvisemehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

clearvise 2,32 0,87% clearvise

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street fester -- Asiatische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Mittwoch stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert seitwärts. Die Wall Street notiert zur Mitte der Woche in der Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen