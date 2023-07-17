|
17.07.2023 16:00:48
EQS-Adhoc: clearvise signs sale of its Finnish wind farms to Glennmont Partners and expects divestment proceeds of up to 8.3 mEUR
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Disposal
Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
clearvise signs sale of its Finnish wind farms to Glennmont Partners and expects divestment proceeds of up to 8.3 mEUR
Wiesbaden, July 17, 2023 - The Management Board of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) has today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, taken the decision to sell its Finnish investment portfolio to Glennmont Partners.
This is based on the assessment of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board that the current and foreseeable future development of the Finnish energy market no longer fits into the clearly defined investment strategy of clearvise. clearvise will continue to expand its commitment in the continental European countries and will specifically also focus on the expansion of clearPARTNERS cooperations and repowering.
The two wind farms, commissioned in 2015 and 2017, respectively, consist of a total of nine Vestas V126 turbines with a rated output of 3.3 MW each and a total installed capacity of 29.7 MW. Also today, a corresponding purchase agreement was signed. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. Upon completion of the purchase agreement, clearvise AG would realize a gain on disposal in the form of the difference between the carrying amount and the proceeds from the sale of up to EUR 8.3 million, of which around EUR 2.5 million is subject to the fulfillment of conditions precedent.
cometis AG
End of Inside Information
17-Jul-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|clearvise AG
|Unter den Eichen 7
|65195 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)611 26 765 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)611 26 765 599
|E-mail:
|info@clearvise.com
|Internet:
|www.clearvise.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EWXA4
|WKN:
|A1EWXA
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1681605
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1681605 17-Jul-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu clearvisemehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu clearvisemehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|clearvise
|2,32
|0,87%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX im Plus -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street fester -- Asiatische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Mittwoch stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert seitwärts. Die Wall Street notiert zur Mitte der Woche in der Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte uneins.