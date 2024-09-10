10.09.2024 17:43:52

EQS-Adhoc: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: CEO not to seek extension of his contract

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: CEO not to seek extension of his contract

Commerzbank: CEO not to seek extension of his contract

Manfred Knof, CEO of Commerzbank AG, has today informed Jens Weidmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, that he will fulfil his contract, which runs until the end of December 2025, but won’t be at the disposal of Commerzbank beyond that date.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Jens Weidmann, has taken note of this with big regret, but has nevertheless expressed his respect for this decision and his great appreciation for Manfred Knof’s successful work. The Supervisory Board of Commerzbank AG will commence an orderly search process for the successor to the role of CEO immediately.

 

Disclaimer

Contact:
Christoph Wortig
Head of Investor Relations
Commerzbank AG
Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 69 9353 10080
e-mail:ir@commerzbank.com


Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiserstraße 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (069) 136 20
Fax: -
E-mail: newsroom@commerzbank.com
Internet: www.commerzbank.de
ISIN: DE000CBK1001
WKN: CBK100
Indices: DAX, CDAX, HDAX, PRIMEALL
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
