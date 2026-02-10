EQS-Adhoc: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Commerzbank decides to implement a further share buyback

EQS-Ad-hoc: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Commerzbank decides to implement a further share buyback



10-Feb-2026 / 13:03 CET/CEST

Commerzbank generated a preliminary, unaudited IFRS net result of EUR 2.63 billion in the 2025 financial year.

The bank intends to return 100% of the IFRS net income to shareholders before restructuring expenses and after discretionary AT1 coupon payments of EUR 2.71 billion.

Commerzbank has decided to carry out a further share buyback with a volume of up to EUR 540 million, for which all necessary approvals have been obtained. The share buyback will start after the reporting of the 2025 financial year and is expected to be completed by March 26, 2026.

As part of the total capital return for 2025, Commerzbank plans to propose a dividend of EUR 1.10 per share to the Annual General Meeting. In the share buyback at the end of 2025, EUR 1 billion of shares have already been repurchased. The bank will return the remaining amount of up to EUR 540 million to shareholders through the share buyback from 12 February 2026.

The details of the share buyback programme will be set out in a notification pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 . The repurchased shares of Commerzbank will be redeemed.

