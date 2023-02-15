EQS-Adhoc: Commerzbank plans to propose a dividend of 0.20 per share for financial year 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Dividend

Commerzbank plans to propose a dividend of 0.20 per share for financial year 2022



15-Feb-2023 / 13:01 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Commerzbank plans to propose a dividend of 20 cent per share for the financial year 2022. With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank AG in addition applied for approval of a share buyback program in line with the capital return policy of Commerzbank which stipulates a 30% pay-out ratio for 2022. The execution of the share buyback program is subject to the regulatory approval by the European Central Bank (ECB) and the German Finance Agency.

The full set of preliminary results for the financial year 2022 will be disclosed on 16 February 2023.

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. These forward-looking statements are based on the managements current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Contact:Christoph WortigHead of Investor RelationsCommerzbank AGInvestor RelationsTel.: +49 69 136 - 21331e-mail:ir@commerzbank.com