28.10.2022 16:01:07
EQS-Adhoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Personnel change in the Management Board
Compleo Charging Solutions AG ("Company") announces that the Supervisory Board of the Company today agreed with Mr. Georg Griesemann (CEO & CFO) and Mr. Jens Stolze (COO) that they will retire from the Company as members of the Management Board as of 1 November 2022. The retirement from the Management Board mandates takes place in mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board due to differing strategic views on the future direction of the Company, in particular on the future of the software segment as well as the production strategy.
The member of the Management Board Jörg Lohr, previously CCO of Compleo Charging Solutions AG, will assume the position of CEO as of 1 November 2022. He is also to assume responsibility for the Services, Operations and Production. In addition, the Company's Supervisory Board has decided today to appoint Mr. Peter Hamela as the Company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from 1 November 2022.
