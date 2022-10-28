EQS-Adhoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Personnel change in the Management Board

28.10.2022 16:01:07

Compleo Charging Solutions AG ("Company") announces that the Supervisory Board of the Company today agreed with Mr. Georg Griesemann (CEO & CFO) and Mr. Jens Stolze (COO) that they will retire from the Company as members of the Management Board as of 1 November 2022. The retirement from the Management Board mandates takes place in mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board due to differing strategic views on the future direction of the Company, in particular on the future of the software segment as well as the production strategy.

The member of the Management Board Jörg Lohr, previously CCO of Compleo Charging Solutions AG, will assume the position of CEO as of 1 November 2022. He is also to assume responsibility for the Services, Operations and Production. In addition, the Company's Supervisory Board has decided today to appoint Mr. Peter Hamela as the Company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from 1 November 2022.

 

Language: English
Company: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a
44309 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 231 534 923 70
E-mail: ir@compleo-cs.de
Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/
ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9
WKN: A2QDNX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1474939

 
