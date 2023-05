EQS-Adhoc: CompuGroup Medical Administrative Board appoints Michael Rauch as CEO

EQS-Ad-hoc: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel

CompuGroup Medical Administrative Board appoints Michael Rauch as CEO



17-May-2023 / 08:31 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014







At its meeting prior to todays Annual General Meeting, the Administrative Board of CompuGroup Medical Management SE, general partner of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CGM), one of the worlds leading e-health providers, appointed Michael Rauch, the current Speaker for the Managing Directors and longtime Chief Financial Officer (CFO), as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. The search for a successor for the CFO position will be initiated immediately, Michael Rauch will continue to perform the CFO role additionally in the interim period.

