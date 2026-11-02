EQS-Adhoc: Considering the increasing risks to earnings performance, the init group is revising its EBIT forecast for the 2026 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter/Forecast / Full year

Considering the increasing risks to earnings performance, the init group is revising its EBIT forecast for the 2026 financial year



02-Nov-2026 / 15:10 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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The Managing Board now anticipates group EBIT growth of up to 14 per cent (previously: up to 29 per cent)

Revenue forecast of EUR 380 to 410 million confirmed

Operating cash flow of EUR 32 to 38 million also confirmed

init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) is revising its forecast for earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the 2026 financial year. Considering the lower-than-expected contribution to earnings in the third quarter and heightened risks to the outlook for earnings, the Managing Board now anticipates consolidated EBIT to be within the range of EUR 33 to 37 million (previously: EUR 38 to 42 million). This corresponds to a year-on-year increase of up to 14 per cent.

The preliminary consolidated EBIT for the third quarter of 2026 amounts to EUR 1.6 million (Q3 2025: EUR 8.7 million). This has resulted in an EBIT of EUR 14.0 million for the first nine months of 2026 (30 September 2025: EUR 15.2 million). In addition to the unfavourable earnings mix, project valuation adjustments also had an impact, albeit limited.

The revision of the EBIT forecast is based on several factors, including the Managing Board's assessment of a further deterioration in the geopolitical situation in the Middle East and its impact on the oil price resulting in a decline in market demand – particularly for short-term and high-margin additional orders – and increasing constraints on the availability of third-party materials. Based on the information available at present, it is not expected that the fourth quarter of 2026 will be characterised by above-average earnings as has been the case in previous years, and that these earnings will be sufficient to offset the weaker-than-expected results of the third quarter.

The market weakness, which is considered temporary, has affected all segments for the 2026 financial year as follows:

INIT Integrated Systems: EUR 32 to 34 million (previously EUR 34 to 36 million)

INIT Cloud Solutions: EUR 4 to 6 million (previously EUR 5 to 7 million)

INIT Passenger Intelligence: EUR 5 to 7million (previously EUR 7 to 9 million)

The forecast for consolidated revenue of between EUR 380 and 410 million, and the expectation of operating cash flow between EUR 32 and 38 million are confirmed. According to the figures available, the init group generated revenue of EUR 91.6 million in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: EUR 85.1 million). In the first nine months of 2026, the company's consolidated revenue saw a 29 per cent increase to EUR 292.6 million (30 September 2025: EUR 226.9 million). Operating cash flow totalled EUR 6.7 million as at 30 September 2026 (30 September 2025: EUR 33.3 million). The Managing Board anticipates a substantial enhancement in cash flow in the fourth quarter, attributable to advance payments from significant projects and the collection of outstanding receivables.

Please note that all financial figures quoted are provisional. The quarterly statement Q3/2026 will be published as planned on 12 November 2026.

Contact:Person making the notification:Simone FritzInvestor Relationsir@initse.com