EQS-Adhoc: CONSUS Real Estate AG: Advanced negotiations on provision of secured debt financing

Advanced negotiations on provision of secured debt financing

Berlin, 18 November 2022 In connection with the advanced negotiations of Adler Group S.A. with its bondholders, it is being considered to provide a secured debt financing to the Adler group of companies, including Consus Real Estate AG (Consus). At present, no final decision has been made as to whether Consus will become a party to such a potential agreement.

Whether an agreement with the bondholders of Adler Group S.A. will be concluded is currently uncertain and being further assessed. In particular, the parties have not yet reached a final agreement on the content of the agreement. The conclusion of the agreement is also subject to the approval of the governing bodies of all parties.

 

Consus Real Estate AG

Vorstand


Contact:
Investor Relations
phone +49 30 96535790264
investors@consus.ag

Language: English
Company: CONSUS Real Estate AG
Am Karlsbad 11
10785 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 403 907 532
E-mail: info@consus.ag
Internet: www.consus.ag
ISIN: DE000A2DA414
WKN: A2DA41
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg
