EQS-Adhoc: CONSUS Real Estate AG: Advanced negotiations on provision of secured debt financing

EQS-Ad-hoc: Consus Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CONSUS Real Estate AG: Advanced negotiations on provision of secured debt financing



18-Nov-2022 / 12:14 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Advanced negotiations on provision of secured debt financing

Berlin, 18 November 2022 In connection with the advanced negotiations of Adler Group S.A. with its bondholders, it is being considered to provide a secured debt financing to the Adler group of companies, including Consus Real Estate AG (Consus). At present, no final decision has been made as to whether Consus will become a party to such a potential agreement.

Whether an agreement with the bondholders of Adler Group S.A. will be concluded is currently uncertain and being further assessed. In particular, the parties have not yet reached a final agreement on the content of the agreement. The conclusion of the agreement is also subject to the approval of the governing bodies of all parties.

Consus Real Estate AG

Vorstand

Contact:Investor Relationsphone +49 30 96535790264investors@consus.ag