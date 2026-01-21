EQS-Adhoc: Continental AG: Continental Releases Preliminary Figures for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 – ContiTech’s Adjusted EBIT Margin Below Target Range

EQS-Ad-hoc: Continental AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results

Continental AG: Continental Releases Preliminary Figures for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 – ContiTech’s Adjusted EBIT Margin Below Target Range



21-Jan-2026 / 11:26 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Based on initial preliminary and unaudited figures, the key financial figures for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 are as follows: In the ContiTech group sector, we expect sales of around €1.4 billion in the fourth quarter and around €6.0 billion for fiscal 2025 (guidance: €6.0 billion to €6.5 billion). Before the application of IFRS 5, we expect an adjusted EBIT margin of around 2.0% in the fourth quarter and around 4.9% for fiscal 2025 (guidance: around 6.0% to 7.0%). The lower-than-expected earnings are mainly due to the lack of market recovery in the past quarter, transformation expenses, currency and valuation effects, and the deferral of certain earnings-safeguarding measures to subsequent quarters. At the Continental Group level and in the Tires group sector, the targeted ranges are expected to be achieved: The Continental Group’s consolidated sales amounted to around €5.0 billion in the fourth quarter and around €19.7 billion for fiscal 2025 (guidance: €19.5 billion to €21.0 billion). The adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be around 10.9% in the fourth quarter and around 10.2% for fiscal 2025 (guidance: around 10.0% to 11.0%).

In the Tires group sector, we expect sales of around €3.6 billion in the fourth quarter and around €13.8 billion for fiscal 2025 (guidance: €13.5 billion to €14.5 billion). The adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be around 14.3% in the fourth quarter, particularly due to positive mix effects and further cost optimizations, and around 13.6% for fiscal 2025 (guidance: around 12.5% to 14.0%).

Adjusted free cash flow for the Continental Group is expected to be around €1.0 billion in the fourth quarter and just under €1.0 billion for the full fiscal year (guidance: around €0.6 billion to €1.0 billion). The preliminary financial figures for fiscal 2025 will be published on March 4, 2026. The annual report for fiscal 2025 will be published on March 19, 2026. “Adjusted EBIT” and “adjusted free cash flow” are defined in the glossary of financial terms on page 26 of the 2024 annual report, which is available at www.continental-ir.com.

Contact:

Person making the notification: Max Westmeyer, Head of Investor Relations Contact:Person making the notification: Max Westmeyer, Head of Investor Relations



End of Inside Information

21-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News