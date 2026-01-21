Continental Aktie
WKN: 543900 / ISIN: DE0005439004
21.01.2026 11:26:54
EQS-Adhoc: Continental AG: Continental Releases Preliminary Figures for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 – ContiTech’s Adjusted EBIT Margin Below Target Range
EQS-Ad-hoc: Continental AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
Based on initial preliminary and unaudited figures, the key financial figures for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 are as follows:
At the Continental Group level and in the Tires group sector, the targeted ranges are expected to be achieved:
The preliminary financial figures for fiscal 2025 will be published on March 4, 2026. The annual report for fiscal 2025 will be published on March 19, 2026.
“Adjusted EBIT” and “adjusted free cash flow” are defined in the glossary of financial terms on page 26 of the 2024 annual report, which is available at www.continental-ir.com.
Contact:
Person making the notification: Max Westmeyer, Head of Investor Relations
End of Inside Information
21-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|Continental AG
|Continental-Plaza 1
|30175 Hannover
|Germany
|+49 (0)511 938-13650
|+49 (0)511 938-1080
|ir@conti.de
|www.Continental.com
|DE0005439004
|543900
|DAX
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|2263676
2263676 21-Jan-2026 CET/CEST
