17.01.2023 20:17:59
EQS-Adhoc: Continental Releases Preliminary Figures for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Below Target Range
EQS-Ad-hoc: Continental AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
Based on initial preliminary and unaudited figures, the key financial figures for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 as a whole are as follows:
Despite the unsatisfactory cash flow situation as at the reporting date, the consolidated sales and adjusted margin outlook is expected to be achieved:
The preliminary financial figures for fiscal 2022 will be published on March 8, 2023. The annual report for fiscal 2022 will be published on March 22, 2023.
Adjusted EBIT and adjusted free cash flow are defined in the glossary of financial terms on page 24 of the 2021 annual report, which is available at www.continental-ir.com.
Contact:
Person making the notification: Anna Fischer, Head of IR
17-Jan-2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Continental AG
|Vahrenwalder Straße 9
|30165 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)511 938-12203
|Fax:
|+49 (0)511 938-1080
|E-mail:
|ir@conti.de
|Internet:
|www.Continental.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005439004
|WKN:
|543900
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1537335
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1537335 17-Jan-2023 CET/CEST
