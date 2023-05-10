EQS-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Further change in the Management Board - CFO of the company leaves the Management Board at his own request

EQS-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Further change in the Management Board - CFO of the company leaves the Management Board at his own request



10-May-2023 / 18:43 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Further change in the Management Board - CFO of the company leaves the Management Board at his own request Luxembourg, 10 May 2023 The CFO of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. ("Corestate"), Mr. Udo Giegerich, will resign from the Management Board at his own request and by mutual agreement at the end of May 2023. In the future, the Management Board of Corestate will consist of two members. The CEO Dr. Nedim Cen will be responsible for the finance department.

Notifying person:

Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger

Chief Markets Officer

T: +49 69 3535630107

M: +49 152 22755400

ir@corestate-capital.com

