EQS-Adhoc: Corestate General Meeting resolves to create the authorized capital required for the restructuring

Corestate General Meeting resolves to create the authorized capital required for the restructuring



Luxembourg, December 20, 2022 - The Extraordinary General Meeting of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. ("Corestate") today resolved to increase the authorized capital with an approval of 99.7 percent and thus the required majority to amend the Articles of Association. Accordingly, the Management Board is now authorized to increase Corestate's share capital by up to EUR 15 million by issuing up to 200 million shares.

In accordance with the lock-up agreement Corestate has entered into with a group of major bondholders and equity investors, the Management Board intends to use the new authorized capital, inter alia, to execute a debt-to-equity swap against contribution of the receivables from the bonds issued by Corestate.

