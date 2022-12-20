Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen - Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON. -w-
20.12.2022 10:56:41

EQS-Adhoc: Corestate General Meeting resolves to create the authorized capital required for the restructuring

EQS-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Capital Increase
20-Dec-2022 / 10:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Luxembourg, December 20, 2022 - The Extraordinary General Meeting of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. ("Corestate") today resolved to increase the authorized capital with an approval of 99.7 percent and thus the required majority to amend the Articles of Association. Accordingly, the Management Board is now authorized to increase Corestate's share capital by up to EUR 15 million by issuing up to 200 million shares.

In accordance with the lock-up agreement Corestate has entered into with a group of major bondholders and equity investors, the Management Board intends to use the new authorized capital, inter alia, to execute a debt-to-equity swap against contribution of the receivables from the bonds issued by Corestate.

 

Notifying Person:

Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger

Chief Markets Officer

T: +49 69 3535630107

M: +49 152 22755400

ir@corestate-capital.com

20-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4 Rue Jean Monnet
2180 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +49 69 3535630-107
Fax: +49 69 3535630-299
E-mail: IR@corestate-capital.com
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com
ISIN: LU1296758029
WKN: A141J3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1517675

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1517675  20-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1517675&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Corestate Capital Holding S.A. 0,51 0,60% Corestate Capital Holding S.A.

