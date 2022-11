EQS-Adhoc: Corestate management board no longer believes that success of restructuring negotiations is more likely than not

EQS-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Restructure of Company

18-Nov-2022 / 19:36 CET/CEST

Frankfurt, November 18, 2022 Based on information received today on the progress of the negotiations between representatives of major noteholders and equity investors, the management board of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. ("CCHSA") has come to the conclusion tonight that in the management board's view it is no longer sufficiently likely that the restructuring negotiations conducted with major noteholders will be concluded successfully. As a result, the convertible bond is expected to become due and payable on November 28, 2022. In light of this situation, the management board will review whether CCHSA is under an obligation to file for insolvency. If so, CCHSA would file an insolvency application within the statutory one-month period.



