EQS-Adhoc: Correction of a release from 10/09/2026, 19:35 CET/CEST - United Internet AG: Group subsidiaries 1&1 AG and IONOS Group SE launch transformation programs

EQS-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Strategic corporate decision

Correction of a release from 10/09/2026, 19:35 CET/CEST - United Internet AG: Group subsidiaries 1&1 AG and IONOS Group SE launch transformation programs



11-Sep-2026 / 11:35 CET/CEST

Correction of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



United Internet: Group subsidiaries 1&1 AG and IONOS Group SE launch transformation programs

Strengthening competitiveness and future readiness

Approx. EUR 55 million additionally per year for business development

Reduction of around 800 jobs

Approx. EUR 95 million one-off earnings impact

Montabaur, September 10, 2026. The listed subsidiaries of United Internet AG, 1&1 AG and IONOS Group SE, today announced the launch of transformation programs to strengthen their competitiveness and future readiness. The listed subsidiaries of United Internet AG, 1&1 AG and IONOS Group SE, today announced the launch of transformation programs to strengthen their competitiveness and future readiness. 1&1 AG 1&1 AG has announced a transformation and restructuring program at its business customer subsidiary 1&1 Versatel. A comprehensive further development of the organization, processes and IT structures aims to increase productivity. In addition to the simplification of management structures and the reduction of hierarchical levels, the target organization of 1&1 Versatel provides for a reduction in headcount from currently around 1,350 to approx. 1,000 full-time employees. The adjustments are to be implemented in a socially responsible manner and in a partnership-based dialogue with the employee representatives. In addition to the partial retirement agreements already in place, the company will initiate discussions regarding the structure of a voluntary program. In connection with the transformation and restructuring program, 1&1 expects one-off expenses of around EUR 60 million in 2026. Following the full implementation of the program, 1&1 expects an annual earnings contribution of around EUR 25 million as of fiscal year 2028, aiming to strengthen the financial basis for investments in the company’s further development. IONOS Group SE IONOS Group SE has announced the launch of a strategic transformation program to consistently align with new market opportunities and future growth. As part of the program, IONOS will also adjust its workforce structure. In addition to the harmonization and consolidation of technical platforms and processes as well as the consistent use of artificial intelligence, the IONOS transformation program provides for a reduction in the workforce from the current level of around 3,800 to approx. 3,350 full-time employees, with the adjustment being split roughly equally between domestic and international operations. The adjustment of the workforce structure is to be carried out primarily through voluntary redundancy programs, taking into account the specific requirements of the respective countries. The programs are to be designed in a socially responsible manner and in a partnership-based dialogue with employee representatives. The one-off restructuring expenses associated with the transformation program will amount to approx. EUR 35 million and will incur in 2026. Starting in 2027, IONOS expects the program to provide annual cost savings of up to EUR 30 million, the exact amount and timing will depend on the participation rates in the voluntary redundancy. The funds will be reinvested in a targeted manner – including in AI product development and the further expansion of the cloud business. Impact on United Internet At United Internet AG level, the aforementioned transformation programs of the Group subsidiaries will result in one-off restructuring expenses of approx. EUR 95 million, which will have a negative impact on earnings in fiscal year 2026. The restructuring expenses will be reported as a one-off special item and adjusted accordingly. They will therefore have no impact on the Company’s operating EBITDA guidance of approx. EUR 1.45 billion for fiscal year 2026. The Group continues to expect sales of approx. EUR 6.45 billion and cash capex of EUR 600 – 650 million in 2026. Following implementation of the transformation programs, annual cost savings of approx. EUR 55 million are expected, which are to be invested in the Company’s further development. Contact partner United Internet AG Lisa Pleiß Phone +49 2602 96-1616 presse@united-internet.de Note In the interests of clear and transparent reporting, the annual financial statements and interim statements of United Internet AG, as well as its ad-hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 17 MAR, contain additional financial performance indicators to those required under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), such as EBITDA, EBITDA margin, EBIT, EBIT margin and free cash flow. Information on the use, definition and calculation of these performance measures is provided in the Annual Financial Statements 2025 of United Internet AG on page 58.



End of Inside Information

Changed circumstances / true information:



Correction of a Disclosure of Inside Information Pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – Editorial Error



Montabaur, September 11, 2026. The Management Board of United Internet AG hereby corrects the Ad-hoc announcement published on September 10 at 19:35 CEST titled “Group subsidiaries 1&1 AG and IONOS Group SE launch transformation programs”.



In the original announcement, an editorial error occurred in the last paragraph regarding the statement on the unchanged sales guidance:



Incorrect statement: “The Group continues to expect sales of approx. EUR 6.45 billion and cash capex of EUR 600 – 650 million in 2026.”



Correct statement: “The Group continues to expect sales of approx. EUR 6.25 billion and cash capex of EUR 600 – 650 million in 2026.”



The remaining information in the original announcement remains unchanged. The complete, corrected text of the announcement is as follows:



United Internet: Group subsidiaries 1&1 AG and IONOS Group SE launch transformation programs Strengthening competitiveness and future readiness

Approx. EUR 55 million additionally per year for business development

Reduction of around 800 jobs

Approx. EUR 95 million one-off earnings impact Montabaur, September 10, 2026. The listed subsidiaries of United Internet AG, 1&1 AG and IONOS Group SE, today announced the launch of transformation programs to strengthen their competitiveness and future readiness.



1&1 AG

1&1 AG has announced a transformation and restructuring program at its business customer subsidiary 1&1 Versatel. A comprehensive further development of the organization, processes and IT structures aims to increase productivity. In addition to the simplification of management structures and the reduction of hierarchical levels, the target organization of 1&1 Versatel provides for a reduction in headcount from currently around 1,350 to approx. 1,000 full-time employees.



The adjustments are to be implemented in a socially responsible manner and in a partnership-based dialogue with the employee representatives. In addition to the partial retirement agreements already in place, the company will initiate discussions regarding the structure of a voluntary program.



In connection with the transformation and restructuring program, 1&1 expects one-off expenses of around EUR 60 million in 2026.



Following the full implementation of the program, 1&1 expects an annual earnings contribution of around EUR 25 million as of fiscal year 2028, aiming to strengthen the financial basis for investments in the company’s further development.



IONOS Group SE

IONOS Group SE has announced the launch of a strategic transformation program to consistently align with new market opportunities and future growth. As part of the program, IONOS will also adjust its workforce structure.



In addition to the harmonization and consolidation of technical platforms and processes as well as the consistent use of artificial intelligence, the IONOS transformation program provides for a reduction in the workforce from the current level of around 3,800 to approx. 3,350 full-time employees, with the adjustment being split roughly equally between domestic and international operations.



The adjustment of the workforce structure is to be carried out primarily through voluntary redundancy programs, taking into account the specific requirements of the respective countries. The programs are to be designed in a socially responsible manner and in a partnership-based dialogue with employee representatives.



The one-off restructuring expenses associated with the transformation program will amount to approx. EUR 35 million and will incur in 2026.



Starting in 2027, IONOS expects the program to provide annual cost savings of up to EUR 30 million, the exact amount and timing will depend on the participation rates in the voluntary redundancy. The funds will be reinvested in a targeted manner – including in AI product development and the further expansion of the cloud business.



Impact on United Internet

At United Internet AG level, the aforementioned transformation programs of the Group subsidiaries will result in one-off restructuring expenses of approx. EUR 95 million, which will have a negative impact on earnings in fiscal year 2026. The restructuring expenses will be reported as a one-off special item and adjusted accordingly. They will therefore have no impact on the Company’s operating EBITDA guidance of approx. EUR 1.45 billion for fiscal year 2026. The Group continues to expect sales of approx. EUR 6.25 billion and cash capex of EUR 600 – 650 million in 2026. Following implementation of the transformation programs, annual cost savings of approx. EUR 55 million are expected, which are to be invested in the Company’s further development.

Contact partner United Internet AG

Lisa Pleiß

Phone +49 2602 96-1616

presse@united-internet.de Note In the interests of clear and transparent reporting, the annual financial statements and interim statements of United Internet AG, as well as its ad-hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 17 MAR, contain additional financial performance indicators to those required under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), such as EBITDA, EBITDA margin, EBIT, EBIT margin and free cash flow. Information on the use, definition and calculation of these performance measures is provided in the Annual Financial Statements 2025 of United Internet AG on page 58. 11-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News