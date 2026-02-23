EQS-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Chief Executive Officer Dr Markus Steilemann will not extend his contract beyond May 31, 2028

EQS-Ad-hoc: Covestro AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board

Covestro AG: Chief Executive Officer Dr Markus Steilemann will not extend his contract beyond May 31, 2028



23-Feb-2026 / 11:11 CET/CEST

The Chief Executive Officer of Covestro AG, Dr Markus Steilemann, today informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company that he will not be available for a further term of office upon the expiry of his current term, which runs until May 31, 2028.

The Supervisory Board of Covestro AG will initiate an orderly succession process for the position of Chief Executive Officer in due course.

Dr Markus Steilemann will ensure a smooth transition of his responsibilities to his successor.

Contact:

Ronald Köhler

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 214 6009 5098

E-mail: ronald.koehler@covestro.com



