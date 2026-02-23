Covestro Aktie
WKN DE: 606214 / ISIN: DE0006062144
23.02.2026 11:11:43
EQS-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Chief Executive Officer Dr Markus Steilemann will not extend his contract beyond May 31, 2028
EQS-Ad-hoc: Covestro AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
The Chief Executive Officer of Covestro AG, Dr Markus Steilemann, today informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company that he will not be available for a further term of office upon the expiry of his current term, which runs until May 31, 2028.
The Supervisory Board of Covestro AG will initiate an orderly succession process for the position of Chief Executive Officer in due course.
Dr Markus Steilemann will ensure a smooth transition of his responsibilities to his successor.
Contact:
Ronald Köhler
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 214 6009 5098
E-mail: ronald.koehler@covestro.com
|English
|Covestro AG
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
|51373 Leverkusen
|Germany
|+49 (0) 214 60095098
|+49 (0) 214 60097002
|ronald.koehler@covestro.com
|www.covestro.com
|DE0006062144
|606214
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|2279892
