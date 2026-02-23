Covestro Aktie

WKN DE: 606214 / ISIN: DE0006062144

23.02.2026 11:11:43

EQS-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Chief Executive Officer Dr Markus Steilemann will not extend his contract beyond May 31, 2028

EQS-Ad-hoc: Covestro AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
Covestro AG: Chief Executive Officer Dr Markus Steilemann will not extend his contract beyond May 31, 2028

23-Feb-2026 / 11:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Chief Executive Officer of Covestro AG, Dr Markus Steilemann, today informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company that he will not be available for a further term of office upon the expiry of his current term, which runs until May 31, 2028.
The Supervisory Board of Covestro AG will initiate an orderly succession process for the position of Chief Executive Officer in due course.
Dr Markus Steilemann will ensure a smooth transition of his responsibilities to his successor.
Contact:
Ronald Köhler
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 214 6009 5098
E-mail: ronald.koehler@covestro.com


End of Inside Information

23-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 214 60095098
Fax: +49 (0) 214 60097002
E-mail: ronald.koehler@covestro.com
Internet: www.covestro.com
ISIN: DE0006062144
WKN: 606214
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2279892

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2279892  23-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

