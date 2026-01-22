Covestro Aktie

22.01.2026 15:35:14

EQS-Adhoc: Covestro AG decides to apply for switch from the Prime Standard to the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

EQS-Ad-hoc: Covestro AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Covestro AG decides to apply for switch from the Prime Standard to the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

22-Jan-2026 / 15:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Covestro AG decides to apply for switch from the Prime Standard to the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
The shares of Covestro AG (WKN 606214 / ISIN DE0006062144) are currently admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard).
The Board of Management of Covestro AG decided today to apply for the revocation of the shares' admission to the Prime Standard and to switch to the General Standard. The change of stock market segment serves to reduce the additional expenses associated with listing in the Prime Standard.
The revocation of admission will take effect three months after the publication of the revocation decision by the management of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Internet (www.deutsche-boerse.com). The revocation does not affect the admission of Covestro AG shares to the regulated market (General Standard).
Contact:
Ronald Köhler
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 214 6009 5098
E-mail: ronald.koehler@covestro.com


End of Inside Information

22-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 214 60095098
Fax: +49 (0) 214 60097002
E-mail: ronald.koehler@covestro.com
Internet: www.covestro.com
ISIN: DE0006062144
WKN: 606214
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2264614

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2264614  22-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

