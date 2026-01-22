Covestro Aktie
WKN DE: 606214 / ISIN: DE0006062144
|
22.01.2026 15:35:14
EQS-Adhoc: Covestro AG decides to apply for switch from the Prime Standard to the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Covestro AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Covestro AG decides to apply for switch from the Prime Standard to the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
The shares of Covestro AG (WKN 606214 / ISIN DE0006062144) are currently admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard).
The Board of Management of Covestro AG decided today to apply for the revocation of the shares' admission to the Prime Standard and to switch to the General Standard. The change of stock market segment serves to reduce the additional expenses associated with listing in the Prime Standard.
The revocation of admission will take effect three months after the publication of the revocation decision by the management of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Internet (www.deutsche-boerse.com). The revocation does not affect the admission of Covestro AG shares to the regulated market (General Standard).
Contact:
Ronald Köhler
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 214 6009 5098
E-mail: ronald.koehler@covestro.com
End of Inside Information
22-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Covestro AG
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
|51373 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 214 60095098
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 214 60097002
|E-mail:
|ronald.koehler@covestro.com
|Internet:
|www.covestro.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006062144
|WKN:
|606214
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2264614
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2264614 22-Jan-2026 CET/CEST
