EQS-Adhoc: Covestro AG decides to enter into open-ended discussions with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

EQS-Ad-hoc: Covestro AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Covestro AG decides to enter into open-ended discussions with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company



08-Sep-2023 / 19:29 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Board of Management of Covestro AG has today decided, in view of the interest in Covestro expressed by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, to enter into open-ended discussions with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. Whether, in which form and, if applicable, at which conditions an agreement between the parties will be reached is open and will depend on the course of the forthcoming discussions. During the discussions, Covestros Board of Management will in particular also address the safeguarding of the further implementation of its future- and sustainability-oriented strategy, including corresponding corporate governance provisions. Any agreement would, in addition to mutual consent on the commercial and legal transaction parameters, require the approval of the respective boards of the parties and the approval of the competent authorities.



Contact:

Ronald Köhler

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 214 6009 5098

E-mail: ronald.koehler@covestro.com



Carsten Intveen

Phone: +49 214 6009 5861

E-mail: carsten.intveen@covestro.com



Marc Schütze

Phone: +49 214 6009 5281

E-mail: marc.schuetze@covestro.com



End of Inside Information

08-Sep-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

