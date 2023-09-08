08.09.2023 19:29:35

EQS-Adhoc: Covestro AG decides to enter into open-ended discussions with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

Covestro AG decides to enter into open-ended discussions with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

08-Sep-2023 / 19:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Board of Management of Covestro AG has today decided, in view of the interest in Covestro expressed by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, to enter into open-ended discussions with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. Whether, in which form and, if applicable, at which conditions an agreement between the parties will be reached is open and will depend on the course of the forthcoming discussions. During the discussions, Covestros Board of Management will in particular also address the safeguarding of the further implementation of its future- and sustainability-oriented strategy, including corresponding corporate governance provisions. Any agreement would, in addition to mutual consent on the commercial and legal transaction parameters, require the approval of the respective boards of the parties and the approval of the competent authorities.

Contact:
Ronald Köhler
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 214 6009 5098
E-mail: ronald.koehler@covestro.com

Carsten Intveen
Phone: +49 214 6009 5861
E-mail: carsten.intveen@covestro.com

Marc Schütze
Phone: +49 214 6009 5281
E-mail: marc.schuetze@covestro.com


End of Inside Information

Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 214 60095098
Fax: +49 (0) 214 60097002
E-mail: ronald.koehler@covestro.com
Internet: www.covestro.com
ISIN: DE0006062144
WKN: 606214
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1722521

 
