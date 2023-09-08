|
08.09.2023 19:29:35
EQS-Adhoc: Covestro AG decides to enter into open-ended discussions with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Covestro AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
The Board of Management of Covestro AG has today decided, in view of the interest in Covestro expressed by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, to enter into open-ended discussions with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. Whether, in which form and, if applicable, at which conditions an agreement between the parties will be reached is open and will depend on the course of the forthcoming discussions. During the discussions, Covestros Board of Management will in particular also address the safeguarding of the further implementation of its future- and sustainability-oriented strategy, including corresponding corporate governance provisions. Any agreement would, in addition to mutual consent on the commercial and legal transaction parameters, require the approval of the respective boards of the parties and the approval of the competent authorities.
Contact:
Ronald Köhler
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 214 6009 5098
E-mail: ronald.koehler@covestro.com
Carsten Intveen
Phone: +49 214 6009 5861
E-mail: carsten.intveen@covestro.com
Marc Schütze
Phone: +49 214 6009 5281
E-mail: marc.schuetze@covestro.com
End of Inside Information
