13.01.2023 17:54:23
EQS-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Preliminary results for fiscal year 2022
EQS-Ad-hoc: Covestro AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
In the course of preparing Covestros group accounts for fiscal year 2022, preliminary full-year financial figures deviate from capital market expectations, based on the average values of latest consensus estimates of financial analysts, published by Vara Research on January 12, 2023.
Therefore, Covestro provides already today the following preliminary key financial data for fiscal year 2022:
The Annual Report 2022 will be published on March 2, 2023.
Forward-looking statements
This ad-hoc statement may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Covestro AG. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Covestro's public reports which are available at www.covestro.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.
Contact:
Ronald Köhler
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 214 6009 5098
E-mail: ronald.koehler@covestro.com
Carsten Intveen
Phone: +49 214 6009 5861
E-mail: carsten.intveen@covestro.com
Marc Schütze
Phone: +49 214 6009 5281
E-mail: marc.schuetze@covestro.com
