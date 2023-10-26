EQS-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Share buyback program terminated ahead of schedule

EQS-Ad-hoc: Covestro AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Covestro AG: Share buyback program terminated ahead of schedule



26-Oct-2023

The Board of Management of Covestro AG decided today to terminate the current share buyback program ahead of schedule due to the current overall situation and the limited time remaining until the end of the program.



On February 28, 2022, Covestro AG had disclosed the start of the share buyback program pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.



The share buyback program had been intended to reach a volume of up to Euro 500 million and to be concluded by February 28, 2024, at the latest. The volume of shares which within the framework of the share buyback program had been bought back in the period from March 21, 2022, until and including June 29, 2023, amounts to a number of 4,687,991 shares; this corresponds to 2.4 percent of the share capital. The average purchase price per share was Euro 42.50. The purchase of the shares was carried out by banks that had been commissioned by Covestro AG via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

