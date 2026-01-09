Covestro Aktie

09.01.2026 11:41:14

EQS-Adhoc: Covestro AG: XRG P.J.S.C. initiates process for the transfer of the shares held by the minority shareholders of Covestro AG to XRG P.J.S.C. (squeeze-out under German stock corporation law)

EQS-Ad-hoc: Covestro AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out
Covestro AG: XRG P.J.S.C. initiates process for the transfer of the shares held by the minority shareholders of Covestro AG to XRG P.J.S.C. (squeeze-out under German stock corporation law)

09-Jan-2026 / 11:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

XRG P.J.S.C. today informed Covestro AG that the general meeting of Covestro AG shall resolve the transfer of the shares held by the minority shareholders to XRG P.J.S.C. in return for appropriate cash compensation pursuant to sec. 327a para. 1 sent. 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, "AktG") (squeeze-out under German stock corporation law).
XRG P.J.S.C., together with its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, ADNOC International Germany Holding AG, holds approx. 95.10% of the share capital of Covestro AG and is thus the majority shareholder in the meaning of sec. 327a para. 1 sent. 1 AktG.
The time at which the squeeze-out under stock corporation law takes effect depends, amongst other things, on the approving resolution of Covestro AG's general meeting and the registration of the transfer resolution with the commercial register. The amount of the appropriate cash compensation that the main shareholder will grant to the minority shareholders of Covestro AG for the transfer of shares has not yet been determined and will be announced at a later date.

Contact:
Ronald Köhler
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 214 6009 5098
E-mail: ronald.koehler@covestro.com

Ilia Kürten
Phone: +49 214 6009 7429
E-mail: ilia.kuerten@covestro.com

Cedric Schupp
Phone: +49 214 6009 2336
E-mail: cedric.schupp@covestro.com


End of Inside Information

09-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 214 60095098
Fax: +49 (0) 214 60097002
E-mail: ronald.koehler@covestro.com
Internet: www.covestro.com
ISIN: DE0006062144
WKN: 606214
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2257894

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2257894  09-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

