EQS-Adhoc: CPI Europe AG: CPI Europe and CPI Property Group explore possibility of combining the retail assets

EQS-Ad-hoc: CPI Europe AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous

CPI Europe AG: CPI Europe and CPI Property Group explore possibility of combining the retail assets



31-Jul-2026 / 14:20 CET/CEST

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CPI Europe AG Wienerbergstrasse 9 1100 Vienna, Austria

FN 114425y Commercial Court in Vienna UID: ATU 37681807 Data Processing Register No. 0607274 Ad-hoc Announcement Vienna, 31 July 2026 CPI Europe AG: CPI Europe and CPI Property Group explore possibility of combining the retail assets Today, CPI Europe AG (“CPI Europe”) decided to accept the invitation from the majority shareholder, CPI Property Group S.A. (“CPIPG”), to explore the possibility of combining CPIPG's retail assets with the retail assets controlled by CPI Europe, including those held through S IMMO AG. For further information, please contact: Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Simone Korbelius Investor Relations and Corporate Communications communications@cpi-europe.com investor.relations@cpi-europe.com For more on CPI Europe, visit our website: cpi-europe.com Follow us on LinkedIn



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