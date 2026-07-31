CPI Europe Aktie
WKN DE: A2JN9W / ISIN: AT0000A21KS2
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31.07.2026 14:20:44
EQS-Adhoc: CPI Europe AG: CPI Europe and CPI Property Group explore possibility of combining the retail assets
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EQS-Ad-hoc: CPI Europe AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous
CPI Europe AG
Wienerbergstrasse 9
1100 Vienna, Austria
UID: ATU 37681807
Data Processing Register No. 0607274
Ad-hoc Announcement
Vienna, 31 July 2026
CPI Europe AG: CPI Europe and CPI Property Group explore possibility of combining the retail assets
Today, CPI Europe AG (“CPI Europe”) decided to accept the invitation from the majority shareholder, CPI Property Group S.A. (“CPIPG”), to explore the possibility of combining CPIPG's retail assets with the retail assets controlled by CPI Europe, including those held through S IMMO AG.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Simone Korbelius
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
communications@cpi-europe.com
investor.relations@cpi-europe.com
For more on CPI Europe, visit our website: cpi-europe.com
Follow us on LinkedIn
End of Inside Information
31-Jul-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI Europe AG
|Wienerbergstraße 9
|1100 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0) 1 88090
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relations@cpi-europe.com
|Internet:
|http://cpi-europe.com/
|ISIN:
|AT0000A21KS2
|WKN:
|A2JN9W
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|5299000DUMZ99SBBX121
|EQS News ID:
|2375530
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2375530 31-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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