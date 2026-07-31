CPI Europe Aktie

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WKN DE: A2JN9W / ISIN: AT0000A21KS2

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31.07.2026 14:20:44

EQS-Adhoc: CPI Europe AG: CPI Europe and CPI Property Group explore possibility of combining the retail assets

EQS-Ad-hoc: CPI Europe AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous
CPI Europe AG: CPI Europe and CPI Property Group explore possibility of combining the retail assets

31-Jul-2026 / 14:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI Europe AG

Wienerbergstrasse 9

1100 Vienna, Austria


FN 114425y Commercial Court in Vienna

UID: ATU 37681807

Data Processing Register No. 0607274

 

 

Ad-hoc Announcement

 

Vienna, 31 July 2026

 

 

CPI Europe AG: CPI Europe and CPI Property Group explore possibility of combining the retail assets

 

 

Today, CPI Europe AG (“CPI Europe”) decided to accept the invitation from the majority shareholder, CPI Property Group S.A. (“CPIPG”), to explore the possibility of combining CPIPG's retail assets with the retail assets controlled by CPI Europe, including those held through S IMMO AG.

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

 

 

Simone Korbelius

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

communications@cpi-europe.com

investor.relations@cpi-europe.com

 

For more on CPI Europe, visit our website: cpi-europe.com

 

Follow us on LinkedIn

 



End of Inside Information

31-Jul-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CPI Europe AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 1 88090
E-mail: Investor.Relations@cpi-europe.com
Internet: http://cpi-europe.com/
ISIN: AT0000A21KS2
WKN: A2JN9W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
LEI Code: 5299000DUMZ99SBBX121
EQS News ID: 2375530

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2375530  31-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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