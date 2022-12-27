|
27.12.2022 22:33:05
EQS-Adhoc: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: creditshelf AG revises forecast for 2022 due to revenues shifts
EQS-Ad-hoc: Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast
Public disclosure of an insider information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse, as amended (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR).
CREDITSHELF AG REVISES FORECAST FOR 2022 DUE TO REVENUES SHIFTS
Frankfurt am Main, December 27, 2022 creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft (WKN A2LQUA, ISIN DE000A2LQUA5, stock exchange symbol CSQ, "creditshelf") adjusts its forecast for the financial year 2022. Due to delays in the implementation of conditions subsequent of a recently closed refinancing facility, in particular the conclusion of a back-up servicing agreement, this facility cannot yet be used as planned. As a result, the processing of some new business that was originally planned for this year on the basis of contracts already brokered will be postponed to the coming year. Consequently, the 2022 revenues forecast will be adjusted from EUR 7 to 8 million to EUR 6 to 7 million as well as the EBIT forecast from EUR 0 to 1 million to EUR -1 to 0 million.
ABOUT CREDITSHELF
creditshelf is next generations digital corporate financier. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, the company arranges bank-independent, flexible financing solutions via its constantly growing network. creditshelf caters to complementary needs: SME entrepreneurs gain easy access to attractive alternative financing solutions, institutional investors can invest directly in German SMEs, and the companys partners can support their clients as innovative providers of new credit solutions. creditshelf's business model revolves around its unique, data-driven risk analysis and unbureaucratic, fast digital processes. creditshelf covers the entire value chain: Its platform is used to select suitable credit projects, analyze potential borrowers credit quality, perform credit scoring, and price risk adequately. The company receives fees from both borrowers and investors for these services.
creditshelf has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchanges Prime Standard segment since 2018. The experts making up its team have many years experience of SME financing and are trusted partners and visionaries for building tomorrows businesses.
27-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
|Mainzer Landstrasse 33a
|60329 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@creditshelf.com
|Internet:
|www.creditshelf.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQUA5
|WKN:
|A2LQUA
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1522327
