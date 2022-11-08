EQS-Adhoc: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: creditshelf AG signs new secured financing facility. Revenue forecast for 2022 adjusted to EUR 7-8M, EBIT forecast confirmed.

EQS-Ad-hoc: Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast/Development of Sales

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: creditshelf AG signs new secured financing facility. Revenue forecast for 2022 adjusted to EUR 7-8M, EBIT forecast confirmed.



CREDITSHELF AG SIGNS NEW SECURED FINANCING FACILITY. REVENUE FORECAST FOR 2022 ADJUSTED TO EUR 7-8M, EBIT FORECAST CONFIRMED.

Frankfurt am Main, November 8, 2022 creditshelf AG (WKN A2LQUA, ISIN DE000A2LQUA5, Börsenkürzel CSQ, creditshelf) has entered into an additional financing facility in a challenging economic environment. Under this facility, Goldman Sachs will provide up to EUR 100 million of secured financing against German SME loans originated by creditshelf through its lending platform. These new funds can be used immediately and support creditshelf's growth strategy. However, solely due to delays in the challenging refinancing environment, the revenue forecast must be adjusted downwards from the previous EUR 10-12m to EUR 7-8m based on the new business expected for the remaining weeks of the 2022 financial year and the associated fees, whereby an unchanged value of between EUR 0 and 1m is expected for EBIT.

