|
08.11.2022 19:27:34
EQS-Adhoc: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: creditshelf AG signs new secured financing facility. Revenue forecast for 2022 adjusted to EUR 7-8M, EBIT forecast confirmed.
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast/Development of Sales
Public disclosure of an insider information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse, as amended (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR).
CREDITSHELF AG SIGNS NEW SECURED FINANCING FACILITY. REVENUE FORECAST FOR 2022 ADJUSTED TO EUR 7-8M, EBIT FORECAST CONFIRMED.
Frankfurt am Main, November 8, 2022 creditshelf AG (WKN A2LQUA, ISIN DE000A2LQUA5, Börsenkürzel CSQ, creditshelf) has entered into an additional financing facility in a challenging economic environment. Under this facility, Goldman Sachs will provide up to EUR 100 million of secured financing against German SME loans originated by creditshelf through its lending platform. These new funds can be used immediately and support creditshelf's growth strategy. However, solely due to delays in the challenging refinancing environment, the revenue forecast must be adjusted downwards from the previous EUR 10-12m to EUR 7-8m based on the new business expected for the remaining weeks of the 2022 financial year and the associated fees, whereby an unchanged value of between EUR 0 and 1m is expected for EBIT.
ABOUT CREDITSHELF
creditshelf is the leading financier for digital SME loans in Germany. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, the company arranges bank-independent, flexible financing solutions via its constantly growing network. creditshelf caters to complementary needs: SME entrepreneurs gain easy access to attractive alternative financing solutions, institutional investors can invest directly in German SMEs, and the companys partners can support their clients as innovative providers of new credit solutions. creditshelf's business model revolves around its unique, data-driven risk analysis and unbureaucratic, fast digital processes. creditshelf covers the entire value chain: Its platform is used to select suitable credit projects, analyze potential borrowers credit quality, perform credit scoring, and price risk adequately. The company receives fees from both borrowers and investors for these services.
creditshelf has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchanges Prime Standard segment since 2018. The experts making up its team have many years experience of SME financing and are trusted partners and visionaries for building tomorrows businesses.
08-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
|Mainzer Landstrasse 33a
|60329 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@creditshelf.com
|Internet:
|www.creditshelf.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQUA5
|WKN:
|A2LQUA
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1482361
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1482361 08-Nov-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Creditshelfmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Creditshelfmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Creditshelf
|26,40
|11,86%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFokus auf US-Kongresswahlen und Verbraucherpreise: ATX und DAX verabschieden sich leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Abschläge. Der DAX bewegte sich leicht abwärts. Die US-Börsen geben am Mittwoch nach. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Mittwoch ebenfalls nach.