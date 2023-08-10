EQS-Adhoc: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Forecast reduction and preliminary figures for H1 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Forecast reduction and preliminary figures for H1 2023



10-Aug-2023 / 07:34 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Public disclosure of an insider information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse, as amended (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR).

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Forecast reduction and preliminary figures for H1 2023

Frankfurt am Main, August 10, 2023 - The Management Board of creditshelf AG (WKN A2LQUA, ISIN DE000A2LQUA5, stock exchange symbol CSQ, "creditshelf") adjusts the forecast for the financial year 2023, taking into account preliminary revenues of EUR 2.9 million realized in H1 2023, and a preliminary EBIT of minus EUR 1.0 million, as well as the funding currently available on the creditshelf platform. Management now expects consolidated revenues of EUR 5 to 7 million and consolidated EBIT of EUR minus 1 to minus 2 million. The new forecast is based on the assumption of the Management Board that the resolution of the existing funding shortage on the creditshelf platform, contrary to previous assumptions, can only be implemented in the closer course of the second half-year of 2023. Previously, the Management Board had expected consolidated revenues of EUR 8 to 10 million and a consolidated EBIT in the positive range of EUR 0 to 1 million.

<End of Ad hoc announcement>

Communications & IR:

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

Maximilian Franz

Mainzer Landstrasse 33a

60329 Frankfurt

Phone: +49 69 348 719 113

ir@creditshelf.com

www.creditshelf.com

About creditshelf

creditshelf is the next generation digital corporate financier. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, the company arranges bank-independent, flexible financing solutions via a steadily growing network. In doing so, creditshelf combines complementary needs: While SMEs can easily access attractive financing alternatives, institutional investors can invest directly in German SMEs and cooperation partners can support their clients as innovative providers of new credit solutions. The core of creditshelfs business model is a unique, data-driven risk analysis as well as unbureaucratic, fast and digital processes. The entire value chain comes from one single source. The creditshelf platform is used to select suitable loan projects, analyze the creditworthiness of potential borrowers, provide credit scoring as well as risk-adequate pricing. For these services, creditshelf receives fees from both borrowers and investors.

creditshelf has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2018. The experts of the creditshelf team have years of experience in SME financing and are trusted partners and visionaries for tomorrows entrepreneurs.