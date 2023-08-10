|
10.08.2023 07:34:52
EQS-Adhoc: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Forecast reduction and preliminary figures for H1 2023
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results
Public disclosure of an insider information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse, as amended (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR).
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Forecast reduction and preliminary figures for H1 2023
Frankfurt am Main, August 10, 2023 - The Management Board of creditshelf AG (WKN A2LQUA, ISIN DE000A2LQUA5, stock exchange symbol CSQ, "creditshelf") adjusts the forecast for the financial year 2023, taking into account preliminary revenues of EUR 2.9 million realized in H1 2023, and a preliminary EBIT of minus EUR 1.0 million, as well as the funding currently available on the creditshelf platform. Management now expects consolidated revenues of EUR 5 to 7 million and consolidated EBIT of EUR minus 1 to minus 2 million. The new forecast is based on the assumption of the Management Board that the resolution of the existing funding shortage on the creditshelf platform, contrary to previous assumptions, can only be implemented in the closer course of the second half-year of 2023. Previously, the Management Board had expected consolidated revenues of EUR 8 to 10 million and a consolidated EBIT in the positive range of EUR 0 to 1 million.
<End of Ad hoc announcement>
Communications & IR:
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
About creditshelf
creditshelf is the next generation digital corporate financier. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, the company arranges bank-independent, flexible financing solutions via a steadily growing network. In doing so, creditshelf combines complementary needs: While SMEs can easily access attractive financing alternatives, institutional investors can invest directly in German SMEs and cooperation partners can support their clients as innovative providers of new credit solutions. The core of creditshelfs business model is a unique, data-driven risk analysis as well as unbureaucratic, fast and digital processes. The entire value chain comes from one single source. The creditshelf platform is used to select suitable loan projects, analyze the creditworthiness of potential borrowers, provide credit scoring as well as risk-adequate pricing. For these services, creditshelf receives fees from both borrowers and investors.
creditshelf has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2018. The experts of the creditshelf team have years of experience in SME financing and are trusted partners and visionaries for tomorrows entrepreneurs.
End of Inside Information
10-Aug-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
|Mainzer Landstrasse 33a
|60329 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@creditshelf.com
|Internet:
|www.creditshelf.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQUA5
|WKN:
|A2LQUA
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1700035
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1700035 10-Aug-2023 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Creditshelf
|8,00
|-5,88%
