EQS-Adhoc: CTS EVENTIM delivers a strong performance in the third quarter and raises its forecast for 2023 as a whole

CTS EVENTIM delivers a strong performance in the third quarter and raises its forecast for 2023 as a whole

Munich, 5 October 2023 Preliminary results show that CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA delivered a strong performance in the third quarter of 2023, primarily thanks to the Ticketing segment.

The volume of online ticket sales alone was up by 35 % in the first nine months of 2023 compared with the same period last year. This positive trend was driven by Germany (growth of 43 %) and the global network (up by 31 %). The reasons for this success were particularly high volumes of presales for individual tours such as Taylor Swift and Peter Maffay and, once again, the sheer number and variety of tours, concerts and events on offer.

The Company now expects the Groups revenue for 2023 as a whole to be significantly higher than EUR 2 billion, with normalised EBITDA at well above EUR 400 million.

This means that operating profit for 2023 will be up sharply compared with the prior-year figure, which itself had been at a high level thanks to catch-up effects resulting from the pandemic.

The forecast is based on the assumption that there will be no substantial negative effects on current or future business performance during the remainder of 2023.

The Groups full quarterly statement for the period ended 30 September 2023 will be published on 21 November 2023 and will be available at corporate.eventim.de/en from that date.



