EQS-Adhoc: CTS EVENTIM - Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose payment of a dividend

CTS EVENTIM - Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose payment of a dividend



23-March-2023

Munich, 23 March 2023. CTS EVENTIM, one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment, plans to pay a dividend after a three-year break due to the pandemic. The Company achieved consolidated net income of EUR 203.8 million in 2022, which equates to earnings per share of EUR 2.12.

On this basis, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual Shareholders Meeting on 16 May 2023 that the Company pay a dividend equivalent to 50% of its consolidated net income, which would be EUR 1.06 per share.

Its consolidated revenue came to EUR 1.926 billion in 2022, an increase of 372% compared with the previous year (EUR 408 million) and up by 33% on the previous record year of 2019 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.



For more information:



Head of Corporate Communications:

Carmen Fesenbeck

Tel.: +49.40.380788.7299

carmen.fesenbeck@eventim.de

Investor Relations:

Marco Haeckermann

Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy

Tel.: +49.421.3666.270

marco.haeckermann@eventim.de