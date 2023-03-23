|
23.03.2023 15:00:22
EQS-Adhoc: CTS EVENTIM - Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose payment of a dividend
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend
Ad hoc announcement
CTS EVENTIM - Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose payment of a dividend
Munich, 23 March 2023. CTS EVENTIM, one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment, plans to pay a dividend after a three-year break due to the pandemic. The Company achieved consolidated net income of EUR 203.8 million in 2022, which equates to earnings per share of EUR 2.12.
On this basis, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual Shareholders Meeting on 16 May 2023 that the Company pay a dividend equivalent to 50% of its consolidated net income, which would be EUR 1.06 per share.
Its consolidated revenue came to EUR 1.926 billion in 2022, an increase of 372% compared with the previous year (EUR 408 million) and up by 33% on the previous record year of 2019 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Investor Relations:
23-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
|Rablstr. 26
|81669 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|0421/ 3666-0
|Fax:
|0421/ 3666-290
|E-mail:
|info@eventim.de
|Internet:
|www.eventim.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005470306
|WKN:
|547030
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1590775
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1590775 23-March-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CTS Eventimmehr Nachrichten
|
23.03.23
|WDH/ROUNDUP: CTS Eventim rechnet 2023 mit stabilem Umsatz (dpa-AFX)
|
23.03.23
|WDH: CTS Eventim rechnet 2023 mit stabilem Umsatz (dpa-AFX)
|
23.03.23
|CTS Eventim will nach drei Jahren Pause wieder Dividende zahlen (Dow Jones)
|
23.03.23
|CTS Eventim will nach mehrjähriger Corona-Pause wieder Dividende zahlen (dpa-AFX)
|
23.03.23
|EQS-Adhoc: CTS EVENTIM - Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat schlagen Zahlung einer Dividende vor (EQS Group)
|
23.03.23
|EQS-Adhoc: CTS EVENTIM - Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose payment of a dividend (EQS Group)
|
23.03.23
|CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA : CTS EVENTIM - Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose payment of a dividend (Investegate)
|
23.03.23
|ROUNDUP: CTS Eventim rechnet 2023 stabilem Umsatz (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu CTS Eventimmehr Analysen
|23.03.23
|CTS Eventim Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.23
|CTS Eventim Add
|Baader Bank
|22.03.23
|CTS Eventim Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.02.23
|CTS Eventim Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.02.23
|CTS Eventim Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.03.23
|CTS Eventim Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.23
|CTS Eventim Add
|Baader Bank
|22.03.23
|CTS Eventim Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.02.23
|CTS Eventim Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.02.23
|CTS Eventim Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.03.23
|CTS Eventim Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.23
|CTS Eventim Add
|Baader Bank
|22.03.23
|CTS Eventim Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.02.23
|CTS Eventim Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.02.23
|CTS Eventim Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|08.11.22
|CTS Eventim Reduce
|Baader Bank
|24.05.22
|CTS Eventim Reduce
|Baader Bank
|28.03.22
|CTS Eventim Reduce
|Baader Bank
|24.03.22
|CTS Eventim Reduce
|Baader Bank
|18.11.21
|CTS Eventim Reduce
|Baader Bank
|24.08.22
|CTS Eventim Halten
|DZ BANK
|24.05.22
|CTS Eventim Halten
|DZ BANK
|28.03.22
|CTS Eventim Halten
|DZ BANK
|12.01.22
|CTS Eventim Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.11.21
|CTS Eventim Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CTS Eventim
|55,25
|-4,91%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungsbewegung passé: ATX tief im Minus - DAX verliert deutlich - Asiens Börsen schließen schwächer
Der ATX zeigt sich an der heimischen Börse in einer äußerst schwachen Verfassung. Auch der DAX verliert am letzten Handelstag der Woche deutlich. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag tiefer.