23.03.2023 15:00:22

EQS-Adhoc: CTS EVENTIM - Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose payment of a dividend

EQS-Ad-hoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend
CTS EVENTIM - Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose payment of a dividend

23-March-2023 / 15:00 CET/CEST
CTS EVENTIM - Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose payment of a dividend

Munich, 23 March 2023. CTS EVENTIM, one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment, plans to pay a dividend after a three-year break due to the pandemic. The Company achieved consolidated net income of EUR 203.8 million in 2022, which equates to earnings per share of EUR 2.12. 

On this basis, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual Shareholders Meeting on 16 May 2023 that the Company pay a dividend equivalent to 50% of its consolidated net income, which would be EUR 1.06 per share.

Its consolidated revenue came to EUR 1.926 billion in 2022, an increase of 372% compared with the previous year (EUR 408 million) and up by 33% on the previous record year of 2019 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.


For more information:

Head of Corporate Communications:
Carmen Fesenbeck
Tel.: +49.40.380788.7299
carmen.fesenbeck@eventim.de

 

Investor Relations:
Marco Haeckermann
Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy
Tel.: +49.421.3666.270
marco.haeckermann@eventim.de

 

Language: English
Company: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Rablstr. 26
81669 München
Germany
Phone: 0421/ 3666-0
Fax: 0421/ 3666-290
E-mail: info@eventim.de
Internet: www.eventim.de
ISIN: DE0005470306
WKN: 547030
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
