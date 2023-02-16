EQS-Adhoc: CTS Eventim: Record-breaking performance in 2022 with substantial revenue and profit growth

EQS-Ad-hoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Annual Results

CTS Eventim: Record-breaking performance in 2022 with substantial revenue and profit growth



16-Feb-2023 / 07:31 CET/CEST

Munich, 16 February 2023. On the basis of preliminary results, CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA delivered a strong business performance in 2022.



Consolidated revenue rose by 372% year on year, from EUR 408 million in 2021 to EUR 1.924 billion in 2022. This means that CTS EVENTIMs revenue reached a new all-time high of almost EUR 2 billion, an improvement of 33% compared with the previous record figure from 2019, before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the ticketing segment and the live entertainment segment contributed to this robust growth.



The Groups normalised EBITDA amounted to EUR 384 million in 2022, following EUR 208 million in 2021 and EUR 287 million in 2019.



In the Ticketing segment, annual revenue came to EUR 541 million in 2022 (previous year: EUR 224 million), which was 12% higher than in 2019 (EUR 482 million). Normalised EBITDA totalled EUR 263 million for 2022 (previous year: EUR 177 million), a rise of 20% on 2019 (EUR 220 million).



In the Live Entertainment segment, revenue climbed to EUR 1,409 million in 2022 (previous year: EUR 191 million), a substantial jump of 43% compared with the figure from three years ago (EUR 986 million). Normalised EBITDA came to EUR 121 million in 2022 (previous year: EUR 31 million) and was thus almost twice as high as in 2019 (EUR 66 million).

The full annual report for 2022 will be published on 23 March 2023 and will be available at corporate.eventim.de/en from that date.

