EQS-Adhoc: cyan AG: Adjustment of the outlook for the 2025 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Cyan AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

cyan AG: Adjustment of the outlook for the 2025 financial year



24-Feb-2026 / 13:59 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR (ad hoc announcement)



NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WITHIN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR WITHIN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. FURTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY.



cyan AG: Adjustment of the outlook for the 2025 financial year



Munich, February 24, 2026 – As part of the preparation of the annual financial statements and based on current information, the Management Board of cyan AG today decided to adjust the outlook for the consolidated EBITDA for the 2025 financial year.



The company now expects a positive consolidated EBITDA in the range of EUR 0.75 million to EUR 0.85 million for the fiscal year 2025. Previously, a slightly positive EBITDA was expected for 2025 compared to the previous year 2024 (EUR -1.5 million), which is unlikely to exceed the level of the first half of 2025 of EUR 0.5 million.



The main reason for the improved expected EBITDA is the increase in other income from unplanned pass-through charges and additional revenue from change requests and set-up fees.

About cyan

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions with almost 20 years of experience in the IT industry. The company offers IT security products for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers as well as financial service providers. The solutions are integrated as white-label products into the apps and system landscape of international business partners, who offer them to private and business customers under their own brand. cyan also offers the cybersecurity solution cyan Guard 360 for medium-sized companies via Managed Service Providers.



In addition, cyan operates its own research and development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. Customers of cyan include the Orange Group, Deutsche Telekom (Magenta/T-Mobile), Claro Chile (América Móvil Group) and dtac/True.



Further information can be found at: www.cyansecurity.com



cyan AG Investor Relations:

cyan AG

Phone: +49 89 71042 2073

Mail: ir@cyansecurity.com



cyan AG Press Contact:

Kirchhoff Consult GmbH

Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65

Mail: cyan@kirchhoff.de