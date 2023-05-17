EQS-Adhoc: cyan AG announces forthcoming change in the Management Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: Cyan AG / Key word(s): Personnel

cyan AG announces forthcoming change in the Management Board



17-May-2023 / 14:33 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

cyan AG announces forthcoming change in the Management Board Munich, May 17, 2023 cyan AG (XETR: CYR) announces that Frank von Seth, Chairman of the Executive Board of cyan AG, will prematurely and amicably end his contract as a member of the Executive Board and will leave the company by August 31, 2023, at the latest, and thus not as formerly stipulated at the expiration of the Executive Board contract on December 31, 2023. Frank von Seth has played a decisive role in the successful transformation process and the repositioning of the Group over the past years. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Frank von Seth for his productive cooperation and will decide on the future composition of the Executive Board of cyan AG in a timely manner. The process for the succession was already initiated by the Supervisory Board in April 2023. Communicating person Frank von Seth, CEO



About cyan cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a leading, globally active provider of intelligent cyber security solutions and platforms (BSS/OSS) for telecom companies with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company's main business areas are IT security solutions for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) and financial service providers. The solutions provided by cyan are integrated as white label product into the infrastructure of the business partners, who then offer them to their end customers in a B2B2C model, under their own brand. Today the group has numerous international customers, through which cyan's products are distributed to end customers. In the process cyan can offer a range of solutions along the entire value chain from platform, data optimization to cybersecurity. In addition, cyan operates its own research & development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. Besides Orange, cyan's customers include among others Claro Chile (América Móvil Group), dtac (Telenor Group) as well as the telecom group Magenta (T-Mobile). Further information is available at www.cyansecurity.com. cyan AG Investor Contact:

