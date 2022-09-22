EQS-Adhoc: cyan AG: Cash capital increase in the amount of EUR 5.6 million fully subscribed

EQS-Ad-hoc: Cyan AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

cyan AG: Cash capital increase in the amount of EUR 5.6 million fully subscribed



22-Sep-2022 / 08:50 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



cyan AG: Cash capital increase in the amount of EUR 5.6 million fully subscribed Munich, September 22, 2022 cyan AG, announces that based on the available data on the exercise of subscription rights as well as the subscriptions in the private placement, all 2,217,100 new shares of the current capital increase with subscription rights for shareholders have been fully placed at a price of EUR 2.63 per share. Thus, gross issue proceeds of EUR 5,594,273.00 will be raised for the company. The transaction was accompanied by Small & Mid Cap Investmentbank AG, Munich. Person making the notification: Frank von Seth, CEO Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:



About cyan cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a leading, globally active provider of intelligent cyber security solutions and platforms (BSS/OSS) for telecom companies with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company's main business areas are IT security solutions for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) and financial service providers. The solutions provided by cyan are integrated as white label product into the infrastructure of the business partners, who then offer them to their end customers in a B2B2C model, under their own brand. Today the group has numerous international customers, through which cyans products are distributed to end customers. In the process cyan can offer a range of solutions along the entire value chain from platform, data optimization to cybersecurity. In addition, cyan operates its own research & development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. Besides Orange, cyan's customers include among others Claro Chile (América Móvil Group), dtac (Telenor Group) as well as the telecom group Magenta (T-Mobile). Further information is available at www.cyansecurity.com. cyan AG Investorenkontakt: cyan AG

