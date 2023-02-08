08.02.2023 18:10:21

EQS-Adhoc: cyan AG: Implementation of capital increase through contributions in kind resolved

EQS-Ad-hoc: Cyan AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
cyan AG: Implementation of capital increase through contributions in kind resolved

08-Feb-2023 / 18:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. FURTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY.

cyan AG: Implementation of capital increase through contributions in kind resolved

Munich, February 8, 2023 - Munich, February 8, 2023 - The Executive Board of cyan AG, with the consent of the Company's Supervisory Board, today entered into an agreement with two of the Company's creditors under which their joint receivables in the amount of 3,045,804.96 will be contributed to the Company as part of a capital increase against contributions in kind in exchange for 934,296 shares each to both creditors. The Company therefore intends to increase the nominal capital by 1,868,592.00 from 17,016,800.00 to 18,885,392.00 by issuing 1,868,592 shares at an issue price of 1.63 against a contribution in kind. Shareholders' subscription rights are excluded. The capital increase against contributions in kind is to be implemented in a timely manner.
 

Person making the notification:

Frank von Seth, CEO

 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

About cyan

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a leading, globally active provider of intelligent cyber security solutions and platforms (BSS/OSS) for telecom companies with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company's main business areas are IT security solutions for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) and financial service providers. The solutions provided by cyan are integrated as white label product into the infrastructure of the business partners, who then offer them to their end customers in a B2B2C model, under their own brand.

 

Today the group has numerous international customers, through which cyans products are distributed to end customers. In the process cyan can offer a range of solutions along the entire value chain from platform, data optimization to cybersecurity. In addition, cyan operates its own research & development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. Besides Orange, cyan's customers include among others Claro Chile (América Móvil Group), dtac (Telenor Group) as well as the telecom group Magenta (T-Mobile). Further information is available at www.cyansecurity.com.

 

cyan AG Investor Contact:

cyan AG

Tel. +49 89 71042 2073

E-mail: ir@cyansecurity.com

 

cyan AG Press Contact:

Better Orange IR & HV AG

Tel. +49 89 88 96 906 17

E-mail: vera.mueller@better-orange.de

08-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: cyan AG
Theatinerstraße 11
80333 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.cyansecurity.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8
WKN: A2E4SV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1555357

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1555357  08-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1555357&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cyan AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cyan AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cyan AG 1,64 -3,53% Cyan AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bilanzsaison in voller Fahrt: US-Börsen verlieren -- ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend in Grün
Der heimische wie der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen am Donnerstag mit kräftigen Aufschlägen. Die US-Börsen verzeichnen leichte Verluste. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag überwiegend aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen