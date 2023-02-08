|
08.02.2023 18:10:21
EQS-Adhoc: cyan AG: Implementation of capital increase through contributions in kind resolved
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Cyan AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Ad hoc announcement
cyan AG: Implementation of capital increase through contributions in kind resolved
Munich, February 8, 2023 - Munich, February 8, 2023 - The Executive Board of cyan AG, with the consent of the Company's Supervisory Board, today entered into an agreement with two of the Company's creditors under which their joint receivables in the amount of 3,045,804.96 will be contributed to the Company as part of a capital increase against contributions in kind in exchange for 934,296 shares each to both creditors. The Company therefore intends to increase the nominal capital by 1,868,592.00 from 17,016,800.00 to 18,885,392.00 by issuing 1,868,592 shares at an issue price of 1.63 against a contribution in kind. Shareholders' subscription rights are excluded. The capital increase against contributions in kind is to be implemented in a timely manner.
Frank von Seth, CEO
About cyan
cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a leading, globally active provider of intelligent cyber security solutions and platforms (BSS/OSS) for telecom companies with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company's main business areas are IT security solutions for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) and financial service providers. The solutions provided by cyan are integrated as white label product into the infrastructure of the business partners, who then offer them to their end customers in a B2B2C model, under their own brand.
Today the group has numerous international customers, through which cyans products are distributed to end customers. In the process cyan can offer a range of solutions along the entire value chain from platform, data optimization to cybersecurity. In addition, cyan operates its own research & development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. Besides Orange, cyan's customers include among others Claro Chile (América Móvil Group), dtac (Telenor Group) as well as the telecom group Magenta (T-Mobile). Further information is available at www.cyansecurity.com.
